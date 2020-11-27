How to complete Record Breaker Rodrygo’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 83-rated Record Breaker player version of Rodrygo Silva de Goes from Real Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that players can get by completing in-game objectives.
Rodrygo is the youngest player to achieve a perfect hat trick in the UCL, which will be reflected in stats boosts in this version of the card. The objectives will be live for a week until Dec. 4.
This is Rodrygo’s first special card. It includes Shooting (+6), Passing (+4), Physical (+5), Pace (+4), Defending (+5), and Dribbling (+4) when you compare Record Breaking Rodrygo to his 79-rated gold card.
You can obtain this card by completing a total of five Weekly Objectives. These are fairly simple tasks that have to be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode.
Here’s every objective you need to do to earn Record Breaker Rodrygo.
- Hat-trick Hero: Score at least three goals in one match using Brazilian players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial MAsterpiece, with at least eight LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- Setup Skills: Assist eight goals using players with a minimum four-star Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least eight LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- LaLiga Lessons: Score in 13 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least eight LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- Heroic Heading: Score three headers in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least eight LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- Winning Streak: Win seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least eight LaLiga players in your starting squad.