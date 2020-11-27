How to complete Record Breaker Rodrygo’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 83-rated Record Breaker player version of Rodrygo Silva de Goes from Real Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that players can get by completing in-game objectives.

Rodrygo is the youngest player to achieve a perfect hat trick in the UCL, which will be reflected in stats boosts in this version of the card. The objectives will be live for a week until Dec. 4.

The youngest player ever to complete a perfect hat-trick in the UCL (and with stat boosts to reflect the unique nature of the feat!)#BlackFriday Record Breaker Objectives Rodrygo is available now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/3RFTwVeUjm — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 27, 2020

This is Rodrygo’s first special card. It includes Shooting (+6), Passing (+4), Physical (+5), Pace (+4), Defending (+5), and Dribbling (+4) when you compare Record Breaking Rodrygo to his 79-rated gold card.

You can obtain this card by completing a total of five Weekly Objectives. These are fairly simple tasks that have to be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode.

Here’s every objective you need to do to earn Record Breaker Rodrygo.