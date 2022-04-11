How to complete Premium Defoe SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

He retired this year and EA is celebrating his carrer.

EA Sports added a 90-rated Premium version of Jermain Defoe from Sunderland in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on April 10. Players can get this new card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in the game.

Premium cards celebrate a player’s career and legacy. Dafoe is from Beckton, England, and started his career in soccer at only 14 years old playing for Charlton Athletic. During his 23-year-old career, he was a striker for West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, AFC Bournemouth, and Rangers, and retired this year while playing for Sunderland.

The devs were generous when increasing this Premium version’s skills when compared to Dafoe’s 68-rated silver version. Dafoe had his Physical (+40), Pace (+37), Passing (+22), Defending (+19), Dribbling (+18), and Shooting (+18) all bumped up.

Premium Dafoe has four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot and can make strong links with legendary English players, such as 94-rated Beckham, 93-rated Rooney, 93-rated Lineker, and 93-rated Moore.

You’ll spend around 72,850 to 78,400 FUT coins if you build the SBC’s solution from scratch, which requires an 85-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and one English player. You’ll have until April 24 to craft cards as well and complete it.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Premium Jermain Defoe SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: