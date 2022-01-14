How to complete POTM Schick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You just have to build one squad to get this card.

An 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Patrik Schick from Bayern Leverkusen was introduced to FIFA 22’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu on Jan. 13.

He already has an 82-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) and an 85-rated Headliners version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added this Ligue 1 POTM card to celebrate his general performance throughout December.

EA has generally increased Schick’s Pace (+11), Passing (+9), Physical (+9), Shooting (+8), Defending (+7), and Dribbling (+7) compared to his 78-rated gold version. You won’t see much of a difference in stats compared to his Headliners version, though.

This card carried over his four-star skill moves and two-star weak foot, but you can apply the hunter chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+6). This will take his already high stats to another level and leave only one skill with a low rating: his 42-rated Defending.

This SBC costs from around 29,000 to 30,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you want to complete the POTM Schick SBC, you have until Feb. 13 to build one 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Patrik Schick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: