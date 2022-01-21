How to complete POTM Savanier SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This is a great and balanced card to get.

EA released an 84-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Téji Savanier from Montpellier in FIFA 22 on Jan. 20. You can access it in the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

Savanier also has Team of the Week (TOTW) and Headliners cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added this POTM card to celebrate his general performance in December.

If you compare his 80-rated gold card to this new version, you’ll see that EA gave Savanier some great upgrades to his Pace (+11), Physical (+9), Defending (+9), Shooting (+8), Dribbling (+7), and Passing (+7).

POTM Savanier still has four-star skill moves and weak foot. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to boost his Defending (+8) and Pace (+10). This will make his skills more balanced and leave all of them at 78 and above.

This SBC costs from around 40,250 to 48,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you want to complete the POTM Savanier SBC, you have until Feb. 20 to turn in two squads: France and Ligue 1.

The first solution requires an 82-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one French player. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue 1.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Téji Savanier SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

France

GK: 81-rated David Soria (Getafe)

81-rated David Soria (Getafe) LB: 81-rated TOTW Gianluca Caprari (Hellas Verona)

81-rated TOTW Gianluca Caprari (Hellas Verona) CB: 81-rated Dakonam Djené (Getafe)

81-rated Dakonam Djené (Getafe) CB: 81-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

81-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad) RB: 82-rated Suso Sáez (Sevilla)

82-rated Suso Sáez (Sevilla) CDM: 81-rated Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid)

81-rated Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 81-rated Jonathan Viera (UD Las Palmas)

81-rated Jonathan Viera (UD Las Palmas) CM : 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) LW: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RW: 82-rated Cristian Portu (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Cristian Portu (Real Sociedad) ST: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

Ligue 1