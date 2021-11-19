How to complete POTM Paquetá SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

This Ligue 1 Player of the Month will be available for one month.

EA Sports added an 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Lucas Paquetá from Lyon to FIFA 22 on Nov. 18. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Paquetá’s fourth special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He received this Ligue 1 POTM version today for his performance in October.

EA generally upgraded all of Paquetá’s skills, including Shooting (+6), Defending (+6), Passing (+5), Physical (+5), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version.

He still has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, though. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), which will balance his stats and transform him into an all-around player.

This SBC costs around 121,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 130,600 on Xbox, and 127,150 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Paquetá SBC, you’ll have one month, until Dec. 18. If you’re interested in getting this card, you’ll need to build three squads.

SBC Conditions Reward Brazil 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) player, and one player from Brazil. Small prime mixed players pack Ligue 1 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from Ligue 1. Mixed players pack Top Form 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) player. Prime electrum players pack

Here's the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Paquetá SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Brazil

GK: Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham)

Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham) LB: Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City) RB: Nicolas Pépé 81-rated (Arsenal)

Nicolas Pépé 81-rated (Arsenal) CDM: Fernandinho Rosa 83-rated (Manchester City)

Fernandinho Rosa 83-rated (Manchester City) CDM: TOTW Declan Rice 84-rated (West Ham)

TOTW Declan Rice 84-rated (West Ham) CAM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: Thomas Partey 83-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 83-rated (Arsenal) CAM: João Félix 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

João Félix 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Ligue 1

GK: Yann Sommer 85-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Yann Sommer 85-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) LB: Angeliño Tasende 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Angeliño Tasende 83-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Manchester City)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Manchester City) CB: Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: Kevin Volland 83-rated (Monaco)

Kevin Volland 83-rated (Monaco) CM: Andrej Kramarić 83-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)

Andrej Kramarić 83-rated (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: Daniel Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Daniel Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich) LW: Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: Leroy Sané 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sané 84-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: André Silva 84-rated (RB Leipzig)

Top Form