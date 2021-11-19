How to complete POTM Paquetá SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Lucas Paquetá from Lyon to FIFA 22 on Nov. 18. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.
This is Paquetá’s fourth special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. He received this Ligue 1 POTM version today for his performance in October.
EA generally upgraded all of Paquetá’s skills, including Shooting (+6), Defending (+6), Passing (+5), Physical (+5), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version.
He still has four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, though. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), which will balance his stats and transform him into an all-around player.
This SBC costs around 121,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 130,600 on Xbox, and 127,150 on PC. If you want to complete the POTM Paquetá SBC, you’ll have one month, until Dec. 18. If you’re interested in getting this card, you’ll need to build three squads.
|SBC
|Conditions
|Reward
|Brazil
|83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) player, and one player from Brazil.
|Small prime mixed players pack
|Ligue 1
|84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one player from Ligue 1.
|Mixed players pack
|Top Form
|85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) player.
|Prime electrum players pack
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the POTM Nkunku SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
Brazil
- GK: Łukasz Fabiański 82-rated (West Ham)
- LB: Ben Chilwell 82-rated (Chelsea)
- CB: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)
- CB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)
- RB: Nicolas Pépé 81-rated (Arsenal)
- CDM: Fernandinho Rosa 83-rated (Manchester City)
- CDM: TOTW Declan Rice 84-rated (West Ham)
- CAM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- CAM: Thomas Partey 83-rated (Arsenal)
- CAM: João Félix 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Ligue 1
- GK: Yann Sommer 85-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)
- LB: Angeliño Tasende 83-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Manchester City)
- CB: Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)
- RB: Kevin Volland 83-rated (Monaco)
- CM: Andrej Kramarić 83-rated (TSG Hoffenheim)
- CM: Daniel Olmo 82-rated (RB Leipzig)
- CM: Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich)
- LW: Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- RW: Leroy Sané 84-rated (Bayern Munich)
- ST: André Silva 84-rated (RB Leipzig)
Top Form
- GK: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)
- LB: TOTW Marcos Acuña 86-rated (Sevilla)
- CB: David Alaba 84-rated (Real Madrid)
- CB: Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- RB: Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- CDM: Sergio Busquets 86-rated (Barcelona)
- LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 85-rated (Real Sociedad)
- RM: Yannick Carrasco 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- CAM: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)
- ST: Memphis Depay 85-rated (Barcelona)
- ST: Antoine Griezmann 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid)