How to complete POTM Niane SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 84-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Ibrahima Niane from FC Metz to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Naine’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The Senegalese striker earned the POTM trophy because he scored three goals in Ligue 1 matches in September. He scored two goals against Stade de Reims and one against Olympique de Marseille. This SBC will expire on Nov. 22.

EA has boosted all of Niane’s stats, including Physical (+9), Passing (+7), Shooting (+6), Dribbling (+6), and Shooting (+3), when you compare this new card to Niane’s 78-rated Inform version. This POTM version could be an important addition to your Ultimate Team since he’s one of the best Ligue 1 attackers available in the game so far.

This SBC costs around 40,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but around 65,000 FUT coins on PC, because the FUT market on console is low at the moment. If you want to complete the POTM Niane SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Ligue 1.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Niane SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.