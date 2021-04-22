How to complete POTM Navas SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You can pop him into a Nani SBC after getting this card three times in a row.

EA Sports added an 88-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Navas’ third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He received this Ligue 1 POTM version today for his performance throughout March.

EA has generally upgraded all of Navas’ goalkeeper skills, including Handling (+8), Kicking (+7), Position (+7), Diving (+4), Reflexes (+4), and Speed (+4) when you compare this new card to his 87-rated gold version. The rest of his skills were untouched.

His stats are great. He only has one-star skills moves and a three-star weak foot, however. If you apply the basic chemistry style, you’ll increase all of his skills by five, except for his Speed (+2), which will maximize his Diving and Reflexes.

This SBC costs around 129,150 FUT coins on PS4, 136,850 on Xbox One, and 146,950 on PC. The price is fair for his stats alone, but he can make strong links with incredible players, such as 97-rated Team of the Year Mbappé, 92-rated Neymar, and 90-rated Road to the Finals Icardi.

If you want to complete POTM Navas SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Paris Saint-Germain and League 1. You have until April 22 to complete these squads.

The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Paris Saint-Germain. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Conforama.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Keylor Navas SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Paris Saint-Germain

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma)

Pau Lopez 83-rated (Roma) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CDM: Lucas Torreira 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Lucas Torreira 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) LM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) RM: Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Ligue 1