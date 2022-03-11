How to complete POTM Matip SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have a whole month to get this card.

The new Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) is none other than Joël Matip from Liverpool. You can get this card by completing a squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

EA selects every month a player to praise and represent different leagues. Matip is being featured in this promotion with an 86-rated Premier League POTM version because of his performance during February, for example.

POTM Matip’s upgrade isn’t so noticeable, however, when compared to his original 83-rated gold version. The devs sightly increased his Physical (+six), Pace (+five), Shooting (+three), Passing (+three), Dribbling (+three), and Defending (+three).

You can apply the maestro chemistry style to further boost his Dribbling (+five), Shooting (+four), and Passing (+four) to make Matip’s skills more appealing. Since these cards are more of a celebration, they more interesting just for being a POTM version than for their skills.

If you are interested in getting POTM Matip, you just need to turn in one 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. You don’t have to worry about time as well, you’ll have one month, until April 8, to complete it.

You’ll spend from around 13,850 to 15,250 FUT coins to build that squad from scratch. You can also use up the time available to just craft the cards and get this POTM Matip item without spending FUT coins in the market.

Here’s one of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the POTM Joël Matip SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content: