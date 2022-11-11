How to complete POTM Almirón SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Miguel Almirón received an 85-rated Player of the Month (POTM) card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today through a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Almirón received this card for winning the monthly vote to decide who is the best Premier League player in October. His six goals in six games might explain why he was chosen by the public to earn a Premier League POTM card.

Almirón has generally high skill ratings ranging from 60 to 93. He had his Shooting (+11), Physical (+9), Passing (+8), Pace (+7), Dribbling (+7), and Defending (+7) all increased for this POTM version when compared to his original 78-rated gold card.

After you get POTM Almirón, you can apply the engine chemistry style when using this card on your team to further improve his Passing (+5), Dribbling (+5), and Pace (+4), maximizing his Acceleration stat.

To earn POTM Almirón, you’ll have to complete two squads: Top Form and Premier League. The first solution needs to be an 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. The second one requires an 85-rated team plus no less than a player from the Premier League.

If you build both squads from scratch, it will cost you around 82,200 to 97,300 FUT coins. Each squad also rewards players with a different players pack, so you’ll receive a small gold players pack and a jumbo premium gold pack on top of the POTM Almirón card.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Premier League POTM Miguel Almirón SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete POTM Miguel Almirón SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Top Form

GK: 85-rated TOTW Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated TOTW Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) LB: 84-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

84-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

84-rated Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) RB: 84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

84-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) CDM: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CDM: 84-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

84-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) CAM: 84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

84-rated Thomas Partey (Arsenal) CAM: 84-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CAM: 82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia)

82-rated Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) ST: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

Premier League