How to complete Players Moments Ziyech SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You just have to build two squads to get this card.

EA Sports released an 89-rated Player Moments version of Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Jan. 9. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Ziyech’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate Ziyech’s Headliners version from FIFA 19 Ultimate Team.

EA highly upgraded almost all of Ziyech’s skills, including his Pace (+12), Shooting (+9), Dribbling (+7), Passing (+6), and Physical (+6), when you compare this new card to his 84-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Jan. 16.

This is a good card with high stats. Player Moments Ziyech has incredible five-star skill moves but a two-star weak foot. You can also further boost his stats by applying the hunter chemistry style. This will elevate Ziyech’s Pace (+9), Shooting (+7), and Dribbling (+1), further improving the quality of this card.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Ziyech SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and Premier League. The first solution requires one 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one TOTW (Inform) card, and at least one player from Chelsea. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

This SBC costs around 180,550 FUT coins on Xbox, 196,200 on PlayStation, and 202,000 on PC if you build the squads from scratch. It will also reward players who complete both squads with a rare mixed players pack and a rare electrum players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Hakim Ziyech at this time, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 83-rated Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

83-rated Bernd Leno (Arsenal) CB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CB: 84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United) LM: 84-rated TOTW Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad)

84-rated TOTW Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) CM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CM: 84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) RM: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LF: 85-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

85-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) RF: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 88-rated Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Premier League