How to complete Players Moments Gündoğan SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four different squads to get this card.

EA Sports released an 89-rated Player Moments version of İlkay Gündoğan from Chelsea in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Gündoğa’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate Gündoğan’s Headliners version from FIFA 19 Ultimate Team.

EA mainly upgraded his Pace (+15) and Physical (+10), while somewhat increasing his other skills, such as his Shooting (+5), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+5), when you compare this new card to his 85-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Jan. 21.

This is a good card with high stats. Player Moments Gündoğan has incredible four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. You can also further boost his stats by applying the shadow chemistry style. This will elevate Gündoğan’s Defending (+9) and Pace (+10), further improving the quality of this card.

If you want to get this card, you’ll need to turn in four different squads: Tactical Emulation, Germany, Premier League, and 88-rated Squad.

SBC Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 84-rated with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Manchester City. Prime mixed players pack Germany 86-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and one German player. Rare electrum players pack Premier League 87-rated with 55 chemistry minimum and one player from Premier League. Mega pack 88-rated Squad 88-rated with 50 chemistry minimum. Rare players pack

This SBC costs around 550,400 FUT coins on Xbox, 573,700 on PlayStation, and 581,800 on PC if you build the squads from scratch. It will also reward players who complete all of the squads with a rare mixed players pack and a rare electrum players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments İlkay Gündoğan at this time, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

GK: 82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

82-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid)

84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid) CB: 84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) CDM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CDM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) LW: 85-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

85-rated Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: 84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)

Germany

GK: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) LB: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United) CB: 87-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

87-rated Rúben Dias (Manchester City) RB: 87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

87-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) CM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CM: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) CM: 84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

84-rated Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) LW: 88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) RW: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 84-rated Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Premier League

GK: 89-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

89-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: 84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

84-rated Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) CDM: 84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)

84-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta) CAM: 89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: 84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

84-rated Jack Grealish (Manchester City) CAM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) ST: 90-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

88-rated Squad