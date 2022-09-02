Players can get their hands on a 97-rated Player Moments version of Raheem Sterling from Chelsea in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today. It is given as a reward for completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

This special card usually celebrates a career moment from the selected player, but EA has been releasing Player Moments cards to mark the transfer of players, which is the case with Sterling. He received this card for his transfer from Manchester City to Chelsea.

Compared to Sterling’s 88-rated original gold version, he had his Physical (+14), Shooting (+14), Passing (+13), Dribbling (+11), Defending (+9), and Pace (+8) upgraded for this Player Moments card.

For those who use this card on their team, we recommend applying the architect chemistry style and further increasing Sterling’s Physical (+9) and Passing (+4) skills, which will maximize his Vision and Short Passing stats.

How to complete Player Moments Sterling SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Here are all of the segments and conditions you need to meet to complete this Player Moments Sterling SBC:

Segment Conditions Reward Tactical Emulation 84-rated squad with 65 team chemistry minimum and at least one player from Chelsea. Small prime electrum players pack England 87-rated squad with 60 team chemistry minimum and no less than one English player. Small rare mixed players pack Premier League 86-rated squad with 55 team chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, plus one player from the Premier League. Premium mixed players pack

If you build these squads from scratch, you’ll spend around 143,050 to 175,250 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. If you don’t have all the necessary cards, you’ll have until Sept. 9 to craft cards and spend less on the FUT market.

Here’s the cheapest solution at this time to complete the Player Moments Raheem Sterling SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Tactical Emulation

GK: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) CB: 88-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon)

82-rated Jérôme Boateng (Lyon) CDM: 85-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

85-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: 86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

86-rated Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) LM: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) RM: 81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) CAM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) ST: 81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal)

81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal) ST: 81-rated Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club)

England

GK: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig)

81-rated Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) RB: 84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

84-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CM: 86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal)

86-rated Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CM: 82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

82-rated Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) LW: 85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

85-rated Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) RW: 81-rated Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

81-rated Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) ST: 82-rated Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

Premier League