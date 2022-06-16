How to complete Player Moments Redmayne’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete the same tasks as usual to get this card.

EA introduced a new 74-rated Player Moments version of Andrew Redmayne from Sydney FC to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on June 15. To get this special card, you’ll have to complete a set of Silver Star objectives.

Player Moments cards celebrate a specific achievement by the featured player, but EA forgot to specify which moment it’s celebrating. The concept of Silver Stars just consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday.

The devs only increased Redmayne’s goalkeeper’s skills. When compared to his 67-rated silver version, this Player Moments had it’s Reflexes (+18), Positioning (+18), Speed (+16), Diving (+15), Hangling (+14), and Kicking (+14).

Just like all the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22, Redmayne’s objectives have to be completed in Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge matches. These Silver Stars cards are useful to complete other objectives that require you to score or get an assist with a silver player, for example.

Silver Stars Redmayne’s objectives will be available until next Wednesday, June, 22. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn Silver Stars Andrew Redmayne: