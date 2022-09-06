You have one week to get this special card.

A new Player Moments squad-building challenge (SBC) was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Sept. 5 that rewards players who complete it a 96-rated Player Moments version of Nick Pope from Newcastle United.

Player Moments SBCs have been celebrating the featured player’s move to another club recently instead of a specific moment of a match of their career. Pope was recently transferred from Burnley to Newcastle United.

The devs upgraded Pope’s goalkeeper skills, such as his Speed (+21), Diving (+15), Kicking (+15), Handling (+14), Reflexes (+14), and Positioning (+13) when compared to his 83-rated original gold version. He also had his skill moves increased from one star to five.

If you are interested in getting this Player Moments Pope card, you’ll have to turn in two segments: Brazil and Premier League. The first solution must be an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League. It will cost you around 51,400 to 55,450 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia to build it from scratch.

You’ll have until Sept. 6 to complete all squads. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Nick Pope SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Pope SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team