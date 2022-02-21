How to complete Player Moments Özil SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have a whole month to get this great card.

Players can get a 90-rated Player Moments Mesut Özil from Fenerbahçe by completing two segments of squad-building challenges (SBCs). He was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Saturday, Feb. 19.

This is Özil’s special card in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. A created this card to celebrate his stunning goal against Ludogorets in UCL 2016-2017 season while he was still playing for Arsenal. This SBC will expire on Feb. 26, so you’ll have plenty of time to craft cards if you’re interested in this version of Özil.

New Player Moments SBC

🇩🇪 90 Mesut Özil https://t.co/YUDWTgdYFz pic.twitter.com/Jb1tWiXMfb — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) February 19, 2022

The devs were extremely generous with this card by massively increasing almost all of Özil’s skills. His Physical (+29), Pace (+26), Shooting (+20), Defending (+18) received the highest upgrades, while his Dribbling (+9) and Passing (+5) only saw a small increase.

You can further boost Özil’s Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5) by applying the engine chemistry style. This will maximize his Vision, Short Passing, and Dribbling stats, which are essential to his center attacking midfielder position.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Özil SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: Germany and 84-rated Squad. The first team must be 82-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Germany. The second solution requires just an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum.

You’ll spend from around 52,100 to 54,150 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC if you build the squads from scratch. By completing both squads, you’ll also be rewarded a small electrum players pack and a premium electrum players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Mesut Özil SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Germany

GK: 81-rated Alessio Cragno (Cagliari)

81-rated Alessio Cragno (Cagliari) LB: 80-rated Philipp Max (PSV)

80-rated Philipp Max (PSV) CB: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) CB: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) RB: 81-rated Manuel Lazzari (Lazio)

81-rated Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) CDM: 82-rated Marten de Roon (Atalanta)

82-rated Marten de Roon (Atalanta) LM: 83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

83-rated Robin Gosens (Atalanta) CM: 82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli)

82-rated Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) CM: 81-rated Adrien Rabiot (Piemonte Calcio)

81-rated Adrien Rabiot (Piemonte Calcio) RM: 81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Piemonte Calcio)

81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

84-rated Squad