FIFA players can get a 97-rated Player Moments Ryan Gravenberch from Barcelona by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC). This card was added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Aug. 21.

Player Moments cards celebrate a special moment from the featured player. In this case, Gravenberch was recently transferred from Ajax to Bayern Munich and EA prepared this card in celebration.

The devs upgraded Gravenberch’s Defending (+22), Physical (+21), Pace (+19), Passing (+19), Shooting (+18), and Dribbling (+16) when compared to his 78-rated original gold version. Gravenberch’s skill ratings range from 90 to 98.

You can apply the anchor chemistry style if you use this Player Moments card on your team. This will increase Gravenberch’s Defending (+7), Physical (+4), and Pace, while maximizing several of his stats, such as his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Interceptions, Jumping, and Strength.

If you are interested in getting this Player Moments Gravenberch card, you’ll have to turn in two segments: Tactical Emulation and Bundesliga. The first solution must be an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bayern Munich. The second one requires an 87-rated team with at least 55 chemistry, no less than a TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bundesliga.

You’ll spend from around 122,800 to 124,750 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. If you build both squads, you’ll also receive a prime mixed players pack and a small prime gold players pack aside from the Player Moments Gravenberch card.

This SBC will expire after Aug. 28. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Player Moments Ryan Gravenberch SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Gravenberch SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tactical Emulation

GK: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 82-rated Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Freiburg)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CDM: 92-rated TOTS Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

81-rated Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) CAM: 94-rated TOTS Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

82-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) ST: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

Bundesliga