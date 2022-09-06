Players can get a 98-rated Player Moments version of Paulo Dybala from Roma in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team that was added on Sept. 4. It is given as a reward for completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

This special card usually celebrates a career moment from the selected player, but EA has been releasing Player Moments cards to mark the transfer of players, which is the case with Dybala. He received this card for his transfer from Piemonte Calcio to Roma.

Dybala had his Physical (+23), Pace (+13), Shooting (+13), Passing (+12), Defending (+11), and Dribbling (+9) for this Player Moments card when comparing to his 87-rated gold version.

You can apply the hawk chemistry style if you use this card in your team and further increase Dybala’s Physical (+5), Pace (+2), and Shooting (+1) skills, which will maximize his Sprint Speed, Positioning, Finishing, Shot Power, and Penalties.

If you are interested in getting this Player Moments Dybala card, you’ll have to turn in two segments: Serie A TIM and Top Form. Both squads ask for different conditions than the usual SBC. Instead of a chemistry minimum, EA is requesting cards with a overall rating minimum.

The Serie A TIM squad must be an 87-rated team and must have two players with at least 88 overall ratings, one 89-rated card, and one player from Serie A. The other segment asks for a 88-rated squad with at least one 89-rated and one 90-rated minimum card plus no less than one TOTS or TOTW card.

You’ll have to spend from around 247,200 to 255,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia to build both squads. You’ll also receive a prime mixed players pack and a gold players pack aside from the Player Moments Dybala card as a reward for each solution.

Here’s the cheapest solution at this time to complete the Player Moments Paulo Dybala SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Dybala SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Serie A TIM

GK: 86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale)

86-rated Samir Handanovic (Internazionale) LB: 75-rated Gianluca Caprari (Hellas Verona)

75-rated Gianluca Caprari (Hellas Verona) CB: 75-rated Mendes Rodrigues (Olympiacos)

75-rated Mendes Rodrigues (Olympiacos) CB: 85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 81-rated Manuel Lazzari (Lazio)

81-rated Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) CM: 84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

84-rated Harry Maguire (Manchester United) CM: 95-rated TOTS Carles Gil (New England)

95-rated TOTS Carles Gil (New England) CM: 95-rated Shapeshifters Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)

95-rated Shapeshifters Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) LW: 77-rated Diego López (Rayo Vallecano)

77-rated Diego López (Rayo Vallecano) RW: 90-rated TOTGS Anderson Plata (Deportes Tolima)

90-rated TOTGS Anderson Plata (Deportes Tolima) ST: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

Top Form