How to complete Player Moments Dembelé SBC in FIFA 21 Ulitmate Team

EA Sports introduced a 91-rated Player Moments version of Moussa Dembélé from Atlético de Madrid to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Dembélé’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate his decisive brace against Manchester City during the UCL’s 2019-20 season.

EA generally increased all of Dembélé’s skills, including Passing (+13), Dribling (+10), Pace (+9), Shooting (+9), Physical (+6), when you compare this new card to his 81-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until Feb. 17.

It’s a good card if your club isn’t stacked. He’ll play like a 93-rated striker if you apply the hunter chemistry style or like a 93-rated center forward if you use the marksman style.

This SBC costs around 216,300 FUT coins on Play Station 4, 205,050 on Xbox One, and 247,100 on PC. Player Moments Dembelé SBC is slightly overpriced because the card is a bit below the current FUT power curve.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Dembélé SBC, you’ll need to turn in one 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Moussa Dembélé right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: