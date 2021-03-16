How to complete Player Moments Busquets SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This card is great if you're just starting out.

EA Sports introduced a 90-rated Player Moments version of Sergio Busquets from Barcelona to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on March 15. It can be obtained by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC).

This is Busquets’ first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate his debut goal for F.C. Barcelona in the 2008-2009 UEFA Champions League season.

EA massively increased Busquets’ Pace (+38) while generally upgrading the rest of his skills, including Shooting (+8), Physical (+6), Dribbling (+5), Defending (+4), and Passing (+3) when you compare this new card to his 87-rated gold version. You can complete this SBC until March 21.

This is a great card if you’re just starting out in FIFA 21. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to further increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), but overall, it’s not a game-changing card.

This SBC costs around 177,150 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 164,350 on Xbox One, and 207,150 on PC. The Player Moments Busquets SBC is a bit expensive for his general stats, but it’s still a good card.

If you want to complete the Player Moments Busquets SBC, you’ll need to turn in just one 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Barcelona.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Player Moments Sergio Busquets right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: