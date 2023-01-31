You can get this great card until Feb. 12.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Rafael Borré earned an 88-rated Players Moments version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Jan. 29. Players can get it as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Player Moments cards are used to celebrate a special match or season that a specific player had in the past. EA created this Player Moments card to celebrate Borré’s goal and penalty that took the win against Rangers in the Europa League Final.

Compared to Borré’s 78-rated original gold version, his Defending (+15), Pace (+10), Shooting (+10), Passing (+10), Dribbling (+10), and Physical (+10) were highly increased. The upgrade left his skill ratings ranging from 84 and 89, except for Borré’s 60-rated Defending skill.

You can further improve Player Moments Borré’s Pace (+8) and Shooting (+6) by applying the hunter chemistry style once you use this card in your team.

In order to get Player Moments Borré, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The Colombia segment asks for an 82-rated squad with at least one Colombian player. The Bundesliga one requires you to build an 84-rated team plus at least one player from Bundesliga.

Each squad rewards players who complete it, so if you build both squads, you’ll also receive a small gold players pack and a mixed players pack aside from the Player Moments Borré card. Building the two squads from scratch will cost you from around 50,450 to 51,400 FUT coins across the available platforms.

You’ll have until Feb. 12 to get this Player Moments card. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Player Moments Rafael Borré SBC right now in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Player Moments Borré SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Colombia

GK: 83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) LB: 80-rated Remo Freuler (Nott’m Forest)

80-rated Remo Freuler (Nott’m Forest) CB: 80-rated William Carvalho (Real Betis)

80-rated William Carvalho (Real Betis) CB: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) RB: 80-rated Max Kruse (VfL Wolfsburg)

80-rated Max Kruse (VfL Wolfsburg) CDM: 80-rated Rui Silva (Real Betis)

80-rated Rui Silva (Real Betis) LM: 82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) CM: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) RM: 80-rated Marten de Roon (Atalanta)

80-rated Marten de Roon (Atalanta) ST: 80-rated Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham)

Bundesliga