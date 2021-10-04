How to complete OTW Kluivert’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 78-rated Ones to Watch (OTW) version of Justin Kluivert from OGC Nice to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu on Oct. 2.

This is Kluivert’s first special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but it has the same rating as his gold version. His future upgrade will depend on how well he and his team do in real-life games throughout the season.

His highest skills are 89-rated Pace, 81-rated Dribbling, and 72-rated Passing. The devs also gave him a four-star weak foot and skill moves.

All of OTW Kluivert’s objectives can be completed in the Squad Battles or Rivals mode, depending on your preference. There are four objectives in total and only one of them requires you to win matches.

Completing the objectives will reward you with a 75+ rated rare player pack, one gold pack, two players pack, and a small electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 12pm CT to complete all four objectives and get the card.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn OTW Justin Kluivert.