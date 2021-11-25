How to complete Nov. 25’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key matchups.

You’ll have until next Thursday, Dec. 2 to complete four squads: VfL Wolfsburg vs. Dortmund, Napoli vs. Latium, Real Madrid vs. Sevilla, and Chelsea vs. Manchester United.

Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, such as asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack.

The Napoli vs. Latium squad, for example, has a series of conditions: a 72-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least three gold players, maximum of three players from the same club, a minimum of six players from different nations, and at least two players from both Napoli and Lazio. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small rare mixed pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward VfL Wolfsburg vs. Dortmund 70-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, four players from the same league, and at least one player from both VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund. Small prime electrum pack Napoli vs. Latium 72-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least three gold players, maximum of three players from the same club, a minimum of six players from different nations, and at least two players from both Napoli and Lazio. Mixed players pack Real Madrid vs. Sevilla 74-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least three gold players, plus two rare cards, maximum of three players from the same nation, and two players from both Real Madrid and Sevilla. Small prime gold pack Chelsea vs. Manchester United 76-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, at least three players from the same club, and one from both Uruguay and Argentina. Prime mixed players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 23,000 to 29,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Dortmund

GK: 77-rated Guilherme Alvim Marinato (Lokomotiv Moscow)

77-rated Guilherme Alvim Marinato (Lokomotiv Moscow) LB: 71-rated Fedor Kudryashov (Antalyaspor)

71-rated Fedor Kudryashov (Antalyaspor) CB: 58-rated Vladislav Molchan (SM Caen)

58-rated Vladislav Molchan (SM Caen) CB: 58-rated Artur Chyornyi (Lokomotiv Moscow)

58-rated Artur Chyornyi (Lokomotiv Moscow) RB: 71-rated Nikolay Rasskazov (Spartak Moscow)

71-rated Nikolay Rasskazov (Spartak Moscow) CDM: 62-rated Sergey Babkin (Lokomotiv Moscow)

62-rated Sergey Babkin (Lokomotiv Moscow) LM: 72-rated Mame Thiam (Kayserispor)

72-rated Mame Thiam (Kayserispor) CM: 73-rated Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow)

73-rated Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) CM: 76-rated Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow)

76-rated Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) RM: 70-rated Dmitriy Rybchinskiy (Lokomotiv Moscow)

70-rated Dmitriy Rybchinskiy (Lokomotiv Moscow) ST: 77-rated Maximilian Philipp (VfL Wolfsburg)

Napoli vs. Latium

GK: 78-rated Sebastián Sosa (Independiente)

78-rated Sebastián Sosa (Independiente) CB: 62-rated Jefferson Ibáñez (Guabirá)

62-rated Jefferson Ibáñez (Guabirá) CB: 64-rated Cristhian Coimbra (Wilstermann)

64-rated Cristhian Coimbra (Wilstermann) CB: 64-rated Ronny Montero (Wilstermann)

64-rated Ronny Montero (Wilstermann) LM: 78-rated Jony Menéndez (Lazio)

78-rated Jony Menéndez (Lazio) CM: 63-rated Szymon Drewniak (Gornik Leczna)

63-rated Szymon Drewniak (Gornik Leczna) CM: 68-rated Łukasz Trałka (Warta Poznań)

68-rated Łukasz Trałka (Warta Poznań) RM: 74-rated Adriel Ba Loua (Lech Poznań)

74-rated Adriel Ba Loua (Lech Poznań) CAM: 68-rated Radosław Murawski (Lech Poznań)

68-rated Radosław Murawski (Lech Poznań) ST: 77-rated Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

77-rated Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) ST: 71-rated Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań)

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla

GK: 74-rated Alan Aguerre (Newell’s)

74-rated Alan Aguerre (Newell’s) LB: 63-rated Alán Mercado (Guabirá)

63-rated Alán Mercado (Guabirá) CB: 62-rated Jefferson Ibáñez (Guabirá)

62-rated Jefferson Ibáñez (Guabirá) CB: 64-rated Cristhian Coimbra (Wilstermann)

64-rated Cristhian Coimbra (Wilstermann) RB: 62-rated Pedro Ibáñez (FBC Melgar)

62-rated Pedro Ibáñez (FBC Melgar) CAM: 72-rated Walter Gargano (Peñarol)

72-rated Walter Gargano (Peñarol) CM: 73-rated Diego Arismendi (Mdeo CIty Torque)

73-rated Diego Arismendi (Mdeo CIty Torque) CM: 81-rated Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid)

81-rated Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) LW: 64-rated Jefferson Caicedo (CS Emelec)

64-rated Jefferson Caicedo (CS Emelec) RW: 82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

82-rated Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) ST: 80-rated Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

Chelsea vs. Manchester United