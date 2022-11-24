How to complete Nov. 24’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

A new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) themed around the FIFA World Cup is available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Marquee Matchups SBCs are released every Thursday based on real soccer’s key games and create SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. For the week of Nov. 24, EA picked some FIFA World Cup matches from different groups happening during the weekend.

The conditions for this type of SBC go beyond the squad rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club. Marquee Matchups are a bit more difficult, asking for silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

The Spain vs. Germany squad, for example, asks for a 76-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, three nationalities, one from both Spain and Germany, plus no more than five players from the same club. Those who complete it will be rewarded with prime electrum players pack.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Dec. 1, to complete four squads: England vs. USA, France vs. Denmark, Argentina vs. Mexico, and Spain vs. Germany.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward England vs. USA 70-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, at least three players from the same nation, two different clubs, and one player from both England and the United States. Silver players packs France vs. Denmark 72-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no less than three rare cards, one player from both France and Denmark, plus a maximum of five players from the same league. Premium gold pack Argentina vs. Mexico 74-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, a maximum of four players from the same nation, five leagues, at least three gold cards, and one from Argentina and Mexico. Jumbo premium gold players pack Spain vs. Germany 76-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, three nationalities, one from both Spain and Germany, plus a no more than five players from the same club. Prime electrum players pack

The total to build all these squads from scratch amounts to around 18,600 FUT Coins on PC and can get to 20,650 on consoles. Those who complete all four squads will also receive a small rare gold players pack.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete Nov. 24’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Nov. 24’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

England vs. USA

GK: 61-rated Hugo Keto (Sandefjord)

61-rated Hugo Keto (Sandefjord) LB: 63-rated Ian Smeulers (Sandefjord)

63-rated Ian Smeulers (Sandefjord) CB: 59-rated Khaled Al Blooshi (Al Ain FC)

59-rated Khaled Al Blooshi (Al Ain FC) CB: 75-rated Teemu Pukki (Norwich)

75-rated Teemu Pukki (Norwich) RB: 63-rated Ema Twumasi (FC Dallas)

63-rated Ema Twumasi (FC Dallas) CDM: 63-rated Brandon Servania (FC Dallas)

63-rated Brandon Servania (FC Dallas) CDM: 79-rated Fran Beltrán (RC Celta)

79-rated Fran Beltrán (RC Celta) CAM: 79-rated Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United)

79-rated Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United) CAM: 63-rated Max Alves da Silva (Colorado Rapids)

63-rated Max Alves da Silva (Colorado Rapids) CAM: 78-rated Alejandro Pozuelo (Inter Miami)

78-rated Alejandro Pozuelo (Inter Miami) ST: 62-rated Jasse Tuominen (Tromsø IL)

France vs. Denmark

GK: 79-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

79-rated Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) CB: 57-rated Hannes Küng (SC Austria)

57-rated Hannes Küng (SC Austria) CB: 79-rated Yaroslav Rakitskyi (Adana Demirspor)

79-rated Yaroslav Rakitskyi (Adana Demirspor) CB: 76-rated Attila Szalai (Fenerbahçe)

76-rated Attila Szalai (Fenerbahçe) LM: 59-rated Dario Kreiker (FK Austria Wien)

59-rated Dario Kreiker (FK Austria Wien) CM: 54-rated Fabian Wilfinger (TSV Hartberg)

54-rated Fabian Wilfinger (TSV Hartberg) CM: 80-rated Marek Hamšík (Trabzonspor)

80-rated Marek Hamšík (Trabzonspor) RM: 81-rated Edin Višća (Trabzonspor)

81-rated Edin Višća (Trabzonspor) CAM: 60-rated Dijon Kameri (RB Salzburg)

60-rated Dijon Kameri (RB Salzburg) ST: 54-rated Justin Forst (WSG Tirol)

54-rated Justin Forst (WSG Tirol) ST: 76-rated Maxime Gonalons (Clermont)

Argentina vs. Mexico

GK: 81-rated Juan Musso (Atalanta)

81-rated Juan Musso (Atalanta) LB: 63-rated Matan Baltaxa (FK Austria Wien)

63-rated Matan Baltaxa (FK Austria Wien) CB: 63-rated Marco Olivieri (Perugia)

63-rated Marco Olivieri (Perugia) CB: 81-rated Rafael Tolói (Atalanta)

81-rated Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) RB: 80-rated Davide Calabria (Milan)

80-rated Davide Calabria (Milan) LM: 63-rated Luca Kronberger (SV Ried)

63-rated Luca Kronberger (SV Ried) CM: 60-rated Moritz Oswald (SK Rapid Wien)

60-rated Moritz Oswald (SK Rapid Wien) CM: 78-rated Gabriel Arias (Racing Club)

78-rated Gabriel Arias (Racing Club) RM: 78-rated Marwin Hitz (FC Basel 1893)

78-rated Marwin Hitz (FC Basel 1893) ST: 62-rated Noah Bischof (SCR Altach)

62-rated Noah Bischof (SCR Altach) ST: 61-rated Romeo Vucic (FK Austria Wien)

Spain vs. Germany