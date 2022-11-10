How to complete Nov. 10’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

You can receive up to five player packs as rewards.

A new set of Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) is available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting today.

EA selects some upcoming matches as the theme for this type of SBC, added every Thursday. It’s a great chance for players to get a lot of tradeable FUT packs as the reward for completing the squads.

You’ll have to complete four squads: Club Brugge vs. Royal Antwerp FC, SV Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig, Milan vs. Fiorentina, and Liverpool vs. Southampton. They each ask for different solutions and reward different player packs.

The conditions for this type of SBC go beyond the squad rating, chemistry minimum, and a player from a specific club. Marque Matchups are a bit more difficult asking for silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

For example, the Liverpool vs. Southampton squad requires a 76-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, no less than three rare cards, three players from the same league, plus one player from both Liverpool and Southampton. Those who complete it earn a prime mixed players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and respective rewards for each segment to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Club Brugge vs. Royal Antwerp FC 70-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five leagues, five players from the same nation, and at least one Belgium player. Premium gold pack SV Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig 72-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum with no less than three rare cards, four players from the same club, plus one player Bundesliga. Prime silver players pack Milan vs. Fiorentina 74-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, at least four gold players, three different clubs, two players from Serie A, and one player from both Milan and Fiorentina. Small prime gold players pack Liverpool vs. Southampton 76-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, no less than three rare cards, three players from the same league, plus one player from both Liverpool and Southampton. Prime mixed players pack

This Marquee Matchups SBC will cost you around 17,750 to 18,200 FUT coins to build all four squads fully from scratch. Besides the packs you can earn for each segment, if you build all squads you’ll also receive a rare electrum players pack as a reward.

You’ll have until next Thursday, Nov. 17, to turn in all squads. Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Nov. 10’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA content.

How to complete Nov. 10’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Club Brugge vs. Royal Antwerp FC

GK: 63-rated Frederik Ibsen (Lyngby BK)

63-rated Frederik Ibsen (Lyngby BK) CB: 62-rated Pascal Gregor (Lyngby BK)

62-rated Pascal Gregor (Lyngby BK) CB: 63-rated Mihajlo Ivancevic (Odense BK)

63-rated Mihajlo Ivancevic (Odense BK) CB: 76-rated Erik Sviatchenko (FC Midtjylland)

76-rated Erik Sviatchenko (FC Midtjylland) CDM: 62-rated Marko Stamenic (FC København)

62-rated Marko Stamenic (FC København) CDM: 63-rated Seung Woo Ryu (Suwon Samsung)

63-rated Seung Woo Ryu (Suwon Samsung) LM: 63-rated Tobe Leysen (KRC Genk)

63-rated Tobe Leysen (KRC Genk) RM: 77-rated Andrija Živković (PAOK)

77-rated Andrija Živković (PAOK) CAM: 62-rated Rasmus Thellufsen (Lyngby BK)

62-rated Rasmus Thellufsen (Lyngby BK) ST: 75-rated Andreas Cornelius (FC København)

75-rated Andreas Cornelius (FC København) ST: 79-rated Munir El Haddadi (Getafe)

SV Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig

GK: 64-rated Hyun Yoo (Suwo FC)

64-rated Hyun Yoo (Suwo FC) LB: 63-rated Ju Yong Lee (Incheon United)

63-rated Ju Yong Lee (Incheon United) CB: 63-rated Suk Young Yun (Gangwon FC)

63-rated Suk Young Yun (Gangwon FC) CB: 64-rated Yoon Ho Kwak (Suwon)

64-rated Yoon Ho Kwak (Suwon) RB: 63-rated Arild Østbø (Viking FK)

63-rated Arild Østbø (Viking FK) CDM: 79-rated Alexis Sánchez (Olympique de Marseille)

79-rated Alexis Sánchez (Olympique de Marseille) CDM: 79-rated Jonas Omlin (Montpellier)

79-rated Jonas Omlin (Montpellier) CAM: 79-rated Manuel Riemann (VfL Bochum)

79-rated Manuel Riemann (VfL Bochum) CAM: 63-rated Urho Nissilä (Suwon FC)

63-rated Urho Nissilä (Suwon FC) CAM: 79-rated Munir El Haddadi (Getafe)

79-rated Munir El Haddadi (Getafe) ST: 64-rated Seung Joon Kim (Suwo FC)

Milan vs. Fiorentina

GK: 75-rated Heinz Lindner (FC Sion)

75-rated Heinz Lindner (FC Sion) CB: 62-rated Martin Moormann (SK Rapid Wien)

62-rated Martin Moormann (SK Rapid Wien) CB: 62-rated Martin Kreuzriegler (Widzew Łódź)

62-rated Martin Kreuzriegler (Widzew Łódź) CB: 62-rated Matthias Maak (SC Austria)

62-rated Matthias Maak (SC Austria) LM: 63-rated Luca Kronberger (SV Ried)

63-rated Luca Kronberger (SV Ried) CM: 75-rated Nicolas Seiwald (RB Salzburg)

75-rated Nicolas Seiwald (RB Salzburg) CM: 79-rated Erik Lamela (Sevilla)

79-rated Erik Lamela (Sevilla) RM: 63-rated Patrick Möschl (VfB Oldenburg)

63-rated Patrick Möschl (VfB Oldenburg) CAM: 75-rated Robert Žulj (LASK)

75-rated Robert Žulj (LASK) ST: 80-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

80-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) ST: 79-rated Nemanja Matić (Roma)

Liverpool vs. Southampton