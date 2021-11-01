How to complete Night Fright SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can celebrate Halloween in FIFA as well.

EA Sports has released a Halloween squad-building challenge (SBC) today. You can access the Night Fright SBC through the SBC menu in FIFA 22.

You just have to complete one squad to get a premium gold players pack. It requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the usual minimum rating and chemistry, making it a more challenging SBC.

The Night Fright SBC asks for a silver squad with 10 players, at least eight gold players, four rare cards, and a maximum of three players from the same league. You’ll spend from around 5,000 to 6,000 FUT coins to build it from scratch.

Since it doesn’t require all 11 players, you can leave one position without a player. This is a non-repeatable SBC, so you can only complete it one time—and you’ll have until Nov. 5 to do so.

Here is the cheapest solution to complete the Night Fright SBC now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.