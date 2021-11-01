How to complete Night Fright SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has released a Halloween squad-building challenge (SBC) today. You can access the Night Fright SBC through the SBC menu in FIFA 22.
You just have to complete one squad to get a premium gold players pack. It requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the usual minimum rating and chemistry, making it a more challenging SBC.
The Night Fright SBC asks for a silver squad with 10 players, at least eight gold players, four rare cards, and a maximum of three players from the same league. You’ll spend from around 5,000 to 6,000 FUT coins to build it from scratch.
Since it doesn’t require all 11 players, you can leave one position without a player. This is a non-repeatable SBC, so you can only complete it one time—and you’ll have until Nov. 5 to do so.
Here is the cheapest solution to complete the Night Fright SBC now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
- GK: Agustín Rossi 77-rated (Boca Juniors)
- CB: Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors)
- CB: Tomás Cardona 71-rated (Defensa)
- LWB: Javier Galán 75-rated (RC Celta)
- RWB: Xiaoting Feng 68-rated (Shanghai Shenhua)
- CM: Okay Yokuşlu 76-rated (RC Celta)
- CM: Iván Marcone 77-rated (Elche CF)
- CAM: Gianluca Caprari 75-rated (Hellas Verona)
- ST: Simone Zaza 76-rated (Torino)
- ST: Francesco Caputo 78-rated (Sampdoria)