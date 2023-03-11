How to complete March 9’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Players can stock up on fodder with the new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) that was added today to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. The segments ask for different types of conditions that go beyond the squad rating and a player from a specific club.

The squads are a bit more difficult to build since you’ll have to use silver cards, rare cards, several players from the same club, or a limited number of leagues.

Each solution offers a different reward that can range from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, March 16, to complete four squads before they get replaced for the next set of Marquee Matchups SBC.

This one requires players to build teams based on the Club Brugge vs. Standard Liège, Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Athletic Club vs. Barcelona, and Fulham vs. Arsenal matches.

The Athletic Club vs. Barcelona squad, for example, asks for a 77-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, a max of five players from the same club, no less than three players from the same nation, three leagues, plus one player from both Athletic Club and Barcelona. The reward for this segment is a jumbo premium gold pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Club Brugge vs. Standard Liège 73-rated team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five players from the same league, at least two different nationalities, and one player from Belgium. Electrum players pack Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen 75-rated squad with 18 chemistry minimum, no more than five leagues, at least two players from the same club, and two players from the Bundesliga. Premium mixed players pack Athletic Club vs. Barcelona 77-rated squad with a minimum of 22 chemistry points in total, a max of five players from the same club, no less than three players from the same nation, three leagues, plus one player from both Athletic Club and Barcelona. Jumbo premium gold pack Fulham vs. Arsenal 79-rated squad with 26 chemistry minimum, at least one rare card, four players from the same league, and one player from both Fulham and Arsenal. Prime electrum players pack

The total for these four squads can get to around 28,800 to 29,100 FUT coins across the available platforms. If you turn in all the segments, you’ll also receive a rare electrum players pack as a bonus.

Here are all the cheapest solutions to complete March 9’s Marquee Matchups SBC set right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete March 9’s FIFA World Cup Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Club Brugge vs. Standard Liège

GK: 62-rated Laurențiu Popescu (Universitatea Craiova)

62-rated Laurențiu Popescu (Universitatea Craiova) LB: 63-rated Greg Leigh (Ipswich)

63-rated Greg Leigh (Ipswich) CB: 81-rated Mateus Uribe (Porto)

81-rated Mateus Uribe (Porto) CB: 63-rated Dion De Neve (KV Kortrijk)

63-rated Dion De Neve (KV Kortrijk) RB: 62-rated Alexandru Pantea (FCSB)

62-rated Alexandru Pantea (FCSB) CM: 80-rated Viktor Tsygankov (Girona FC)

80-rated Viktor Tsygankov (Girona FC) CM: 61-rated Damian Isac (UTA Arad)

61-rated Damian Isac (UTA Arad) CM: 80-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain)

80-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain) LW: 80-rated Thorgan Hazard (PSV)

80-rated Thorgan Hazard (PSV) RW: 62-rated Boubacar Rafael Neto Hanne (FC Argeș)

62-rated Boubacar Rafael Neto Hanne (FC Argeș) ST: 63-rated Rivaldinho (Universitatea Craiova)

Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen

GK: 61-rated Gary Woods (Exeter City)

61-rated Gary Woods (Exeter City) CB: 63-rated Will Aimson (Exeter City)

63-rated Will Aimson (Exeter City) CB: 60-rated Jonathan Grounds (Exeter City)

60-rated Jonathan Grounds (Exeter City) CB: 60-rated Cheick Diabaté (Exeter City)

60-rated Cheick Diabaté (Exeter City) CDM: 81-rated Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen)

81-rated Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: 63-rated Robert Andrich (Exeter City)

63-rated Robert Andrich (Exeter City) LM: 81-rated Juan Musso (Atalanta)

81-rated Juan Musso (Atalanta) RM: 81-rated Ricardo Horta (Braga)

81-rated Ricardo Horta (Braga) CAM: 80-rated Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt)

80-rated Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: 63-rated Jay Stansfield (Exeter City)

63-rated Jay Stansfield (Exeter City) ST: 81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

Athletic Club vs. Barcelona

GK: 75-rated Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid)

75-rated Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid) LB: 75-rated Escudero Palomo (Real Valladolid)

75-rated Escudero Palomo (Real Valladolid) CB: 78-rated Joseph Aidoo (RC Celta)

78-rated Joseph Aidoo (RC Celta) CB: 75-rated Martin Valjent (RCD Mallorca)

75-rated Martin Valjent (RCD Mallorca) RB: 75-rated Martín Montoya Torralbo (Real Betis)

75-rated Martín Montoya Torralbo (Real Betis) CDM: 76-rated Keidi Bare (RCD Espanyol)

76-rated Keidi Bare (RCD Espanyol) CDM: 80-rated William Carvalho (Real Betis)

80-rated William Carvalho (Real Betis) CAM: 76-rated Eric García Martret (Barcelona)

76-rated Eric García Martret (Barcelona) CAM: 75-rated Rico Henry (Brentford)

75-rated Rico Henry (Brentford) CAM: 79-rated Agustín Rossi (Al Nassr)

79-rated Agustín Rossi (Al Nassr) ST: 79-rated Ezequiel Ávila (CA Osasuna)

Fulham vs. Arsenal