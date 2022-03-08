How to complete March 8’s UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can complete a new UEFA set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. They are normally released on Thursday, but EA launched a smaller UEFA version to reward players with tradeable FUT packs and a FUT Birthday Token.

You’ll have one week, until March 15, to complete two quads: Liverpool vs Inter and Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain. This type of SBC is different from the special player items, however.

Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the usual minimum rating and chemistry, such as asking for a specific number of players from the same league or club.

The first solution asks for a 79-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, at least three players from the same nation, four different leagues, and one player from both Liverpool and Internazionale. This one rewards players with a small prime gold players pack and a FUT Birthday Daushvili Token.

The second squad must be an 80-rated team with minimum 80 chemistry, two rare cards, a maximum of four nationalities, and one player from both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Players who turn in this squad will get a prime electrum players pack.

Completing both SBCs will also grant you a premium gold players pack as a reward. Even though it has more requirements, you’ll only spend around 18,550 to 20,250 FUT coins for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete March 8’s UEFA Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Liverpool vs Inter

GK: 82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

82-rated Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) LB: 81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internazionale)

81-rated Ivan Perišić (Internazionale) CB: 76-rated Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

76-rated Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) CB: 78-rated Haris Seferovic (Benfica)

78-rated Haris Seferovic (Benfica) RB: 82-rated Mário Fernandes (CSKA Moscow)

82-rated Mário Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) CDM: 78-rated Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow)

78-rated Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow) CDM: 75-rated Dmitriy Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow)

75-rated Dmitriy Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) CAM: 80-rated Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow)

80-rated Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow) CAM: 76-rated Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow)

76-rated Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow) CAM: 78-rated Yusuf Yazici (CSKA Moscow)

78-rated Yusuf Yazici (CSKA Moscow) ST: 75-rated Alexandr Sobolev (Spartak Moscow)

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain