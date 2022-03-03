How to complete March 3’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can complete by accessing the game’s squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This week’s set features matches from different leagues, like the Bundesliga and Premier League.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad requires a set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. Some of these SBCs, for example, require players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, March 10 to complete four squads: WS Wanderers vs. Sydney FC, Roma FC vs. Bergamo Calcio, Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and Manchester City vs. Manchester United.

The Roma FC vs. Bergamo Calcio squad, for example, asks for a series of conditions to be met. You’ll need to turn in a 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least six distinct nationalities, two players from Serie A, and one player from both Roma and Atalanta. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a jumbo premium gold pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward WS Wanderers vs. Sydney FC 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, a maximum of four players from the same club, at least four different nationalities, and one player from A-League. Premium electrum players pack Roma FC vs. Bergamo Calcio 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least six distinct nationalities, two players from Serie A, and one player from both Roma and Atalanta. Jumbo premium gold pack Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, a minimum of five different clubs, four leagues, and two players from both Bayern Munich and Bayern Leverkusen. Small rare gold players pack Manchester City vs. Manchester United 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, no more than four players from the same league, and one player from both manchester City and Manchester United. Rare mixed players pack

EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs. You’ll spend around 28,300 to 34,800 FUT coins in total for every segment, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete March 3’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

WS Wanderers vs. Sydney FC

GK: 66-rated Renzo Bacchia (Independiente)

66-rated Renzo Bacchia (Independiente) CB: 62-rated Jefferson Ibáñez (Guabirá)

62-rated Jefferson Ibáñez (Guabirá) CB: 64-rated Ronny Montero (Wilstermann)

64-rated Ronny Montero (Wilstermann) CB: 72-rated Alejandro Donatti (San Lorenzo)

72-rated Alejandro Donatti (San Lorenzo) LM: 77-rated Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

77-rated Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) CM: 79-rated Mauro Arambarri (Getafe)

79-rated Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) CM: 76-rated Mauricio Pereyra (Orlando City)

76-rated Mauricio Pereyra (Orlando City) RM: 72-rated Ángel González (Lanús)

72-rated Ángel González (Lanús) LW: 78-rated Jack Harrison (Leeds United)

78-rated Jack Harrison (Leeds United) RW: 82-rated Cristian Portu (Cruz Azul)

82-rated Cristian Portu (Cruz Azul) ST: 74-rated Bruno Fornaroli (Perth Glory)

Roma FC vs. Bergamo Calcio

GK: 75-rated Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

75-rated Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk) LB: 75-rated Georgiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv)

75-rated Georgiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv) CB: 79-rated Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

79-rated Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) CB: 75-rated Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv)

75-rated Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv) RB: 75-rated Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv)

75-rated Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv) LM: 77-rated Benjamin Verbič (Dynamo Kyiv)

77-rated Benjamin Verbič (Dynamo Kyiv) CM: 76-rated Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv)

76-rated Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) CM: 76-rated Vitaliy Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kyiv)

76-rated Vitaliy Buyalskyi (Dynamo Kyiv) RM: 80-rated Hans Hateboer (Atalanta)

80-rated Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) CF: 75-rated Simone Verdi (Torino)

75-rated Simone Verdi (Torino) ST: 80-rated Alexis Sánchez (Internazionale)

Bayern München vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

GK: 75-rated Sokratis Dioudis (Panathinaikos)

75-rated Sokratis Dioudis (Panathinaikos) LB: 80-rated Philipp Max (PSV)

80-rated Philipp Max (PSV) CB: 76-rated Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiacos CFP)

76-rated Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiacos CFP) CB: 77-rated Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Olympiacos CFP)

77-rated Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Olympiacos CFP) RB: 76-rated Giorgios Masouras (Olympiacos CFP)

76-rated Giorgios Masouras (Olympiacos CFP) CM: 78-rated Florian Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen)

78-rated Florian Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen) CM: 79-rated Yann M’Vila (Olympiacos CFP)

79-rated Yann M’Vila (Olympiacos CFP) CM: 75-rated Andreas Bouchalakis (Olympiacos CFP)

75-rated Andreas Bouchalakis (Olympiacos CFP) LW: 80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayern Leverkusen)

80-rated Charles Aránguiz (Bayern Leverkusen) RW: 82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona)

82-rated Ferrán Torres (Barcelona) ST: 81-rated Paco Alcácer (Villarreal)

Manchester City vs. Manchester United