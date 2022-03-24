How to complete March 24’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Those who complete all of the squads will receive a mega pack.

EA added a new Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This is a great chance for players to get their hands on a good number of player packs.

The Marquee Matchups are released every Thursday and are based on real-life soccer matches. EA selects some key games of the week and rewards players with tradeable FUT packs. This week’s solutions were based on different international matches.

You’ll have to complete four squads: Egypt vs. Senegal, Mexico vs. USA, Brazil vs. Chile, and Portugal vs. Turkey. This type of SBC is different from the special player items one, however. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known rating and chemistry minimum.

You’ll also be rewarded with different player packs for each squad you build, ranging from small rare gold players packs to premium electrum players packs. Those who complete all of the segments will also receive a mega pack.

The Brazil vs. Chile squad, for example, requires you to turn in a 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, a maximum of four leagues, no less than three players from the same league, six clubs, and two players from both Brazil and Chile. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a small rare gold players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Egypt vs. Senegal 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, no more than four players from the same nation, at least five different clubs, and one player from both Egypt and Senegal. Premium electrum players pack Mexico vs. USA 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least six nationalities, three different leagues, and one player from both Mexico and the U.S. Jumbo premium gold pack Brazil vs. Chile 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, a maximum of four leagues, no less than three players from the same league, six clubs, and two players from both Brazil and Chile. Small rare gold players pack Portugal vs. Turkey 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, a maximum of four players from the same club, at least three players from the same nation, and two players from both Portugal and Turkey. Rare mixed players pack

If you complete all four solutions, you’ll also be rewarded with a prime gold players pack. Building all of the segments from scratch will cost you around 25,050 to 35,400 FUT coins on the FUT market. This SBC will be available for one week, until March 31, so you have time to craft the cards you need as well.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete March 24’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Egypt vs. Senegal

GK: 66-rated Trevor Carson (Morecambe)

66-rated Trevor Carson (Morecambe) LB: 67-rated Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United)

67-rated Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United) CB: 63-rated Ciaron Brown (Oxford United)

63-rated Ciaron Brown (Oxford United) CB: 80-rated Jonny Evans (Leicester City)

80-rated Jonny Evans (Leicester City) RB: 63-rated Wagane Faye (RFC Seraing)

63-rated Wagane Faye (RFC Seraing) CDM: 76-rated Jerdy Schouten (Bologna)

76-rated Jerdy Schouten (Bologna) LM: 68-rated Mattia Sprocati (Parma)

68-rated Mattia Sprocati (Parma) CM: 76-rated Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

76-rated Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) CM: 76-rated Musa Barrow (Bologna)

76-rated Musa Barrow (Bologna) RM: 76-rated Samuel Castillejo (Milan)

76-rated Samuel Castillejo (Milan) ST: 77-rated Marko Arnautović (Bolgna)

Mexico vs. USA

GK: 76-rated Jordi Masip (Real Valladolid)

76-rated Jordi Masip (Real Valladolid) CB: 75-rated Sergio Álvarez (SD Eibar)

75-rated Sergio Álvarez (SD Eibar) CB: 76-rated Eduardo Expósito (SD Eibar)

76-rated Eduardo Expósito (SD Eibar) CB: 77-rated Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Olympiacos CFP)

77-rated Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Olympiacos CFP) LM: 77-rated Luis Montes (Léon)

77-rated Luis Montes (Léon) CM: 80-rated Aaron Ramsey (Rangers)

80-rated Aaron Ramsey (Rangers) CM: 75-rated Ryan Jack (Rangers)

75-rated Ryan Jack (Rangers) RM: 76-rated Giorgios Masouras (Olympiacos CFP)

76-rated Giorgios Masouras (Olympiacos CFP) LW: 76-rated Sebastián Córdova (Tigres)

76-rated Sebastián Córdova (Tigres) RW: 79-rated Youssef El Arabi (Olympiacos CFP)

79-rated Youssef El Arabi (Olympiacos CFP) ST: 76-rated Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

Brazil vs. Chile

GK: 77-rated Cuéllar Sacristán (Real Sporting)

77-rated Cuéllar Sacristán (Real Sporting) LB: 80-rated Marcelo da Silva (Real Madrid)

80-rated Marcelo da Silva (Real Madrid) CB: 75-rated Anaitz Arbilla (SD Eibar)

75-rated Anaitz Arbilla (SD Eibar) CB: 75-rated Sergio Álvarez (SD Eibar)

75-rated Sergio Álvarez (SD Eibar) RB: 78-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale)

78-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale) CDM: 78-rated Dennis Praet (Torino)

78-rated Dennis Praet (Torino) LM: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) RM: 81-rated Matteo Politano (Napoli)

81-rated Matteo Politano (Napoli) CAM: 80-rated João Pedro (Cagliari)

80-rated João Pedro (Cagliari) ST: 78-rated Antonín Barák (Hellas Verona)

78-rated Antonín Barák (Hellas Verona) ST: 78-rated Francesco Caputo (Sampdoria)

Portugal vs. Turkey