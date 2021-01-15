How to complete league player Sinkgraven’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This card is hands down one of the best Bundesliga full-backs in the game.

EA Sports added an 86-rated Bundesliga league player version of Daley Sinkgraven from Bayer Leverkusen today that’s achievable through specific in-game objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The objectives required to complete the league players are harder than usual, so you’ll have to spend some time playing matches to complete them. The in-game tasks, however, will be live for plenty of time before expiring on Feb. 12.

EA has boosted all of Singraven’s stats, including Pace (+12), Physical (+12), Shooting (+10), Dribbling (+9), and Defending (+9), when you compare Bundesliga league player Deulofeu to his 77-rated gold card. This is also Sinkgraven’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Bundesliga league player Sinkgraven has optimal stats for a full-back. In fact, he’s the second-best left-back that you can get from the Bundesliga right now. Only Alphonso Davies’ 86-rated UEFA Champions League Road to the Final card (RTTF), which costs 540,000 FUT coins on Xbox One and 640,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, is better.

Sinkgraven is a great alternative, especially if you run a Bundesliga setup in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, because you won’t have to spend a single coin on him.

All of Sinkgraven’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. There are a lot of things to do, but you’ll earn a free card that fits the meta of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Here’s every objective you need to do to earn Bundesliga league player Sinkgraven.