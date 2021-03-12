How to complete league player Patore’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 89-rated Seria A league player version of Javier Pastore from Roma today that’s achievable through specific objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The objectives required to complete the league player version of cards are tougher than usual, so you’ll have to take some time to grind them. But the objectives will be live for longer as well, expiring on March 26.

This is Pastore’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has massively increased all of Benedetto’s stats, including Pace (+27), Physical (+22), Shooting (+14), Passing (+12), and Dribbling (+12), when you compare Series A league player Pastore to his 77-rated gold card.

All of Serie A league player Pastore’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. EA was generous with this version of Pastore, giving him great stats and four-star skills and weak foot.

Here’s every objective you need to do to earn Serie A league player Pastore: