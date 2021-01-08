How to complete league player Guedes objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 85-rated LaLiga league player version of Gonçalo Guedes from Valencia today that’s achievable through specific in-game objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The objectives required to complete the league players are harder than usual, so you’ll have to take some time to grind them. But the objectives will be live for plenty of time, expiring on Feb. 12.

This is Guedes’ first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has generally boosted all of Guedes’ stats, including Physical (+7), Defending (+7), Shooting (+6), Dribbling (+4), and Pace (+3), when you compare LaLiga league player Guedes to his 81-rated gold card.

All of LaLiga league player Guedes’ objectives have to completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece mode. There are a lot of things to do, but you’ll earn a free card that fits the Pace-based meta of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Here’s every objective you need to do to earn LaLiga league player Guedes.