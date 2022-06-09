How to complete June 9’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There are a lot of squads to complete for this set.

Players can complete a new set of Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu. It’s a great opportunity to get several players pack.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This set is themed around national games.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items, however. Each squad asks for a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example is asking for some players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. This SBC to complete four squads: Greece v Cyprus, Ireland vs. Scotland, Netherlands vs. Poland, Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Austria vs. France, and England vs. Italy.

The Greece vs. Cyprus squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in a 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least three players from the same club, four different nationalities, and one player from both Greece and Cyprus. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a gold players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Greece vs. Cyprus 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least three players from the same club, four different nationalities, and one player from both Greece and Cyprus. Gold players pack Ireland vs. Scotland 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least four clubs, three different leagues, and one player from both the Republic of Ireland and Scotland. Small prime gold players pack Netherlands vs. Poland 78-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, no less than fou players from the same nation, five clubs, and two players from the Netherlands and Poland. Prime electrum players pack Portugal vs. Czech Republic 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, a maximum of four leagues, at least three players from the same club, and two from both Portugal and the Czech Republic. Rare mixed players pack Austria vs. France 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, no less than five clubs, and one player from Austria and France. Rare electrum players pack England vs. Italy 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, no less than two rare cards, three different leagues, and one English and one Italian player. Mega pack

You’ll spend around 51,500 to 60,400 FUT coins in total for every segment if you build all of the SBCs from scratch. EA will also grant you a prime gold players pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs

Here are the cheapest solutions at the time of writing to complete June 9’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Greece vs. Cyprus

GK: 77-rated Jonas Omlin (Montpellier)

77-rated Jonas Omlin (Montpellier) CB: 76-rated Jordan Ferri (Montpellier)

76-rated Jordan Ferri (Montpellier) CB: 75-rated Morgan Schneiderlin (OGC Nice)

75-rated Morgan Schneiderlin (OGC Nice) CB: 75-rated Laurent Abergel (FC Lorient)

75-rated Laurent Abergel (FC Lorient) LWB: 76-rated Thomas Delaine (FC Metz)

76-rated Thomas Delaine (FC Metz) RWB: 77-rated Fabien Centonze (FC Metz)

77-rated Fabien Centonze (FC Metz) CM: 76-rated Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens)

76-rated Petros Mantalos (AEK Athens) CM: 76-rated Pape Gueye (Olympique de Marseilles)

76-rated Pape Gueye (Olympique de Marseilles) CM: 76-rated Farid Boulaya (FC Metz)

76-rated Farid Boulaya (FC Metz) ST: 75-rated Romain Hamouma (ASSE)

75-rated Romain Hamouma (ASSE) ST: 75-rated Stéphane Bahoken (Angers SCO)

Ireland vs. Scotland

GK: 80-rated Guillermo Ochoa (América)

80-rated Guillermo Ochoa (América) LB: 78-rated Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano)

78-rated Radamel Falcao (Rayo Vallecano) CB: 77-rated Héctor Moreno (Rayados)

77-rated Héctor Moreno (Rayados) CB: 75-rated Sebastián Vegas (Rayados)

75-rated Sebastián Vegas (Rayados) RB: 75-rated Jesús Gallardo (Rayados)

75-rated Jesús Gallardo (Rayados) LM: 75-rated Duván Vergara (Rayados)

75-rated Duván Vergara (Rayados) CM: 80-rated Aaron Ramsey (Rangers)

80-rated Aaron Ramsey (Rangers) CM: 75-rated Glen Kamara (Rangers)

75-rated Glen Kamara (Rangers) RM: 75-rated James Forrest (Celtic)

75-rated James Forrest (Celtic) ST: 76-rated Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

76-rated Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) ST: 76-rated Ryan Kent (Rangers)

Netherlands vs. Poland

GK: 76-rated Hendrik Van Crombrugge (RSC Anderlecht)

76-rated Hendrik Van Crombrugge (RSC Anderlecht) LB: 75-rated Eduard Sobol (Club Brugge)

75-rated Eduard Sobol (Club Brugge) CB: 76-rated Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge)

76-rated Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge) CB: 75-rated Wesley Hoedt (RSC Anderlecht)

75-rated Wesley Hoedt (RSC Anderlecht) RB: 78-rated Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge)

78-rated Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) CDM: 81-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg)

81-rated Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) CDM: 79-rated Christoph Kramer (Borussia M’gladbach)

79-rated Christoph Kramer (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: 81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

81-rated Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) CAM: 79-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach)

79-rated Jonas Hofmann (Borussia M’gladbach) ST: 77-rated Maximilian Philipp (VfL Wolfsburg)

77-rated Maximilian Philipp (VfL Wolfsburg) ST: 77-rated Luca Waldschmidt (VfL Wolfsburg)

Portugal vs. Czech Republic

GK: 78-rated Helton Leite (Benfica)

78-rated Helton Leite (Benfica) LB: 75-rated Kévin Manuel Rodrigues (Rayo Vallecano)

75-rated Kévin Manuel Rodrigues (Rayo Vallecano) CB: 77-rated Luís Carlos Novo Neto (Sporting CP)

77-rated Luís Carlos Novo Neto (Sporting CP) CB: 77-rated Iván Marcano Sierra (Porto)

77-rated Iván Marcano Sierra (Porto) RB: 78-rated Héctor Bellerín Moruno (Real Betis)

78-rated Héctor Bellerín Moruno (Real Betis) CDM: 82-rated Palhinha Gonçalves (Lyon)

82-rated Palhinha Gonçalves (Lyon) CDM: 81-rated Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal)

81-rated Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal) CAM: 78-rated Nuno Santos (Sporting CP)

78-rated Nuno Santos (Sporting CP) CAM: 78-rated Ángel Díaz (RCD Mallorca)

78-rated Ángel Díaz (RCD Mallorca) CAM: 78-rated Jorge De Frutos (Levante UD)

78-rated Jorge De Frutos (Levante UD) ST: 80-rated Roger Martí Salvador (Levante UD)

Austria vs. France

GK: 82-rated Unai Simón Mendibil (Athletic Club)

82-rated Unai Simón Mendibil (Athletic Club) LB: 80-rated Escudero Palomo (Granada)

80-rated Escudero Palomo (Granada) CB: 77-rated Florian Lejeune (Deportivo Alavés)

77-rated Florian Lejeune (Deportivo Alavés) CB: 78-rated Laguardia (Deportivo Alavés)

78-rated Laguardia (Deportivo Alavés) RB: 81-rated Sergio Roberto Carnicer (Barcelona)

81-rated Sergio Roberto Carnicer (Barcelona) LM: 76-rated Denis Cheryshev (Valencia)

76-rated Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) CM: 78-rated Andrés Guardado (Real Betis)

78-rated Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) CM: 77-rated Iván Marcone (Elche CF)

77-rated Iván Marcone (Elche CF) RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CF: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 76-rated Zlatko Junuzović (RB Salzburg)

England vs. Italy