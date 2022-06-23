How to complete June 23’s Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can complete a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu. It’s a great opportunity to get several player packs to use on other SBCs.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. But the Throwback version brings back previously featured squads.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items, however. Each squad asks for a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example is asking for some players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to a jumbo premium gold players pack. This SBC to complete four squads: Ajax vs. PSV, OGC Nice vs. OL, AC Milan vs. Inter, and Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.

The Ajax vs. PSV squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in a 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, a maximum of six clubs, at least three players from the same league, and one player from Eredivisie. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a premium electrum players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Ajax vs. PSV 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, a maximum of six clubs, at least three players from the same league, and one player from Eredivisie. Premium electrum players pack OGC Nice vs. OL 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, no less than four players from the same nation, three leagues, and one player from both the OGC Nice and Lyon. Jumbo premium gold players pack AC Milan vs. Inter 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, a maximum of three players from the same club, no less than four nationalities, and two players from the Milan and Internazionale. Prime electrum players pack Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least one rare cards, three leagues, plus one player from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Rare mixed players pack

You’ll spend around 34,050 to 45,350 FUT coins in total for every segment if you build all of the SBCs from scratch. EA will also grant you a mega pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs

Here are the cheapest solutions right now to complete June 23’s Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Ajax vs. PSV

GK: 57-rated Răzvan Began (Sepsi OSK)

57-rated Răzvan Began (Sepsi OSK) LB: 66-rated Andrei Miron (FCSB)

66-rated Andrei Miron (FCSB) CB: 70-rated Iulian Cristea (FCSB)

70-rated Iulian Cristea (FCSB) CB: 67-rated Bogdan Mitrea (Sepsi OSK)

67-rated Bogdan Mitrea (Sepsi OSK) RB: 79-rated Owen Wijndal (AZ)

79-rated Owen Wijndal (AZ) CDM: 77-rated Mady Camara (Olympiacos CFP)

77-rated Mady Camara (Olympiacos CFP) LM: 75-rated Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos CFP)

75-rated Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos CFP) CM: 75-rated Diego Biseswar (PACK)

75-rated Diego Biseswar (PACK) CM: 80-rated Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiacos CFP)

80-rated Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiacos CFP) RM: 76-rated Giorgios Masouras (Olympiacos CFP)

76-rated Giorgios Masouras (Olympiacos CFP) ST: 79-rated Youssef El Arabi (Olympiacos CFP)

OGC Nice vs. OL

GK: 76-rated Florin Niță (Sparta Praha)

76-rated Florin Niță (Sparta Praha) CB: 75-rated Ondřej Čelůstka (Sparta Praha)

75-rated Ondřej Čelůstka (Sparta Praha) CB: 77-rated Jan Bořil (Slavia Praha)

77-rated Jan Bořil (Slavia Praha) CB: 81-rated Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

81-rated Houssem Aouar (Lyon) LM: 75-rated Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge)

75-rated Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge) CM: 76-rated Mats Rits (Club Brugge)

76-rated Mats Rits (Club Brugge) CM: 75-rated Sergio Álvarez (SD Eibar)

75-rated Sergio Álvarez (SD Eibar) RM: 78-rated Pedro León (Fuenlabrada)

78-rated Pedro León (Fuenlabrada) CAM: 81-rated Jonathan Viera (UD Las Palmas)

81-rated Jonathan Viera (UD Las Palmas) ST: 77-rated Enrich Ametller (SD Ponferradina)

77-rated Enrich Ametller (SD Ponferradina) ST: 76-rated Cristhian Stuani (Girona)

AC Milan vs. Inter

GK: 81-rated Rui Silva (Real Betis)

81-rated Rui Silva (Real Betis) LB: 77-rated Jan Bořil (Slavia Praha)

77-rated Jan Bořil (Slavia Praha) CB: 79-rated Ricardo Horta (SC Braga)

79-rated Ricardo Horta (SC Braga) CB: 75-rated Fábio Pacheco (Moreirense)

75-rated Fábio Pacheco (Moreirense) RB: 77-rated Wilson Manafá (Porto)

77-rated Wilson Manafá (Porto) CDM: 77-rated Tomáš Holeš (Slavia Praha)

77-rated Tomáš Holeš (Slavia Praha) CDM: 82-rated João Palhinha (Sporting CP)

82-rated João Palhinha (Sporting CP) CAM: 76-rated Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha)

76-rated Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha) CAM: 81-rated Joaquín Correa (Internazionale)

81-rated Joaquín Correa (Internazionale) CAM: 77-rated Quaresma (Vitória de Guimarães)

77-rated Quaresma (Vitória de Guimarães) ST: 78-rated Felipe Caicedo (Internazionale)

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid