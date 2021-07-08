How to complete July 8’s Throwback Marquee Matchups in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that you can complete until next Thursday, July 15, via the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups usually are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA Sports selects some of the most exciting soccer matches and creates SBCs that reward players with some tradeable FUT packs. For the Throwback version, EA normally selects four international matchups that already took place. EA doesn’t specify what tournament these matches are from or when the games happened.

This week’s Throwback Marquee Matchups are Mexico vs. the United States, Germany vs. Paraguay, Sweden vs. Senegal, and Brazil vs. Belgium. After this SBC expires, a new set of matchups will be added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Each squad requires a different set of conditions such as rating, chemistry, and types of cards, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Usually, the most expensive segment will offer the most expensive reward.

The Brazil vs. Belgium segment is the most expensive one and requires an 80-rated squad with a minimum of 85 chemistry, at least two Brazilian and two Belgium players, and it must have a maximum of four players from the same nation, and at least three rare cards. It’ll reward you with a rare mixed players pack after you’re done.

Once you complete all four segments, you’ll receive a tradeable rare players pack as your final reward. If you complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC wisely, there’s a great chance that you can profit from it.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each of the segments you’ll have to do to complete July 8’s Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Mexico vs. United States 75-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, a maximum of five players from the same nationality, and at least one player from Mexico or the United States. Premium electrum players pack Germany vs. Paraguay 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, a maximum of four players from the same club, at least five different soccer leagues, and at least one player from either Germany or Paraguay. Gold players pack Sweden vs. Senegal 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, a maximum of five different clubs, a minimum of four players from the same club, and at least two players from Sweden or Senegal. Prime electrum players pack Brazil vs. Belgium 80-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least three rare cards, a maximum of four players from the same nation, and needs to feature at least two Brazilian players and one Belgium player. Rare mixed players pack

Even if you buy every player listed on the solutions, you should spend around 40,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and just slightly more on PC (42,000 FUT coins), which is a great value regardless of your platform.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete July 8’s Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Mexico vs. United States

GK: Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid)

Jordi Masip 81-rated (Real Valladolid) LB: Erlend Dahl Reitan 63-rated (Rosenborg BK)

Erlend Dahl Reitan 63-rated (Rosenborg BK) CB: Alex Remiro 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Alex Remiro 80-rated (Real Sociedad) CB: Samuel Casado 62-rated (Alcorcón)

Samuel Casado 62-rated (Alcorcón) RB: Víctor García 73-rated (Alcorcón)

Víctor García 73-rated (Alcorcón) CM: Edvard Sandvik 62-rated (Rosenborg BK)

Edvard Sandvik 62-rated (Rosenborg BK) CM: Guido Pizarro 77-rated (Tigres)

Guido Pizarro 77-rated (Tigres) CM: Luis Montes 77-rated (León)

Luis Montes 77-rated (León) LW: Kristoffer N. Hansen 62-rated (Sandefjord)

Kristoffer N. Hansen 62-rated (Sandefjord) RW: Elías Hernández 77-rated (Cruz Azul)

Elías Hernández 77-rated (Cruz Azul) ST: Rogelio Funes Mori 78-rated (Rayados)

Germany vs. Paraguay

GK: Adrián Castillo 76-rated (Liverpool)

Adrián Castillo 76-rated (Liverpool) CB: Sander Berge 79-rated (Sheffield United)

Sander Berge 79-rated (Sheffield United) CB: Jack Cork 77-rated (Burnley)

Jack Cork 77-rated (Burnley) CB: Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley)

Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley) LM: Nathan Redmond 78-rated (Southampton United)

Nathan Redmond 78-rated (Southampton United) CM: Pascal Gross 77-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Pascal Gross 77-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion) CM: Miguel Almirón 78-rated (Newcastle United)

Miguel Almirón 78-rated (Newcastle United) RM: Andros Townsend 77-rated (Crystal Palace)

Andros Townsend 77-rated (Crystal Palace) LW: Jack Grealish 80-rated (Aston Villa)

Jack Grealish 80-rated (Aston Villa) RW: Andriy Yarmolenko 77-rated (West Ham United)

Andriy Yarmolenko 77-rated (West Ham United) ST: Neal Maupay 77-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Sweden vs. Senegal

GK: Mert Günok 77-rated (Istambul Başakşehir)

Mert Günok 77-rated (Istambul Başakşehir) CB: Luiz Gustavo 80-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Luiz Gustavo 80-rated (Fenerbahçe) CB: Serdar Aziz 75-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Serdar Aziz 75-rated (Fenerbahçe) CB: Salif Sané 79-rated (Schalke 04)

Salif Sané 79-rated (Schalke 04) LWB: Filip Novák 78-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Filip Novák 78-rated (Fenerbahçe) RWB: Pedro León 79-rated (Eibar)

Pedro León 79-rated (Eibar) CM: Irfan Kahveci 76-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Irfan Kahveci 76-rated (Fenerbahçe) CM: Papakouli Diop 78-rated (Eibar)

Papakouli Diop 78-rated (Eibar) CAM: Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV)

Mario Götze 81-rated (PSV) ST: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (PSV)

Eran Zahavi 81-rated (PSV) ST: Donyell Malen 78-rated (PSV)

Brazil vs. Belgium