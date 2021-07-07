How to complete July 7’s 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new 87+ Triple Upgrade pack today to the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This SBC will expire on Friday, July 9 at 12pm CT and is non-repeatable. Players who complete it will be rewarded with three 87-rated or higher cards that are currently available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team packs, which includes 14 special versions of players from the Summer Stars promotion that was introduced last Friday, July 2. All three cards you get from this SBC will be untradeable items, meaning you can’t sell them on the FUT market for profit.

If you want to complete the new 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC, you’ll have to turn in just one squad. The lone segment asks for an 85-rated team with a minimum of 50 chemistry. This SBC costs approximately 120,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and is slightly more expensive on PC (150,000 FUT coins) if you buy all the cards required from the FUT market.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete July 7’s 87+ Triple Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.