How to complete July 28’s Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

A new set of Throwback Marquee Matchups is available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today. This is a great opportunity to get several player packs to use for other SBCs.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs. But this Throwback version brings back previously featured past International games.

This type of SBC is different from the special player items. Each squad asks for a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry. An example is asking for some players from a specific league or club.

Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a gold players pack to a jumbo premium gold players pack. This SBC requires players to complete four squads: Canada vs. USA, Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Chile vs. Argentina, and Brazil vs. Paraguay.

The Mexico vs. Costa Rica squad, for example, has a series of conditions. You’ll need to turn in a 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, no more than five players from the same league, at least three players from the same club, and one player from both Mexico and Costa Rica. Those who complete it will be rewarded with a jumbo premium gold players pack.

Here are all of this week’s conditions and rewards for each solution you’ll have to do to complete this Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC.

SBC Conditions Reward Canada vs. USA 75-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, a maximum of four leagues, at least three different nationalities, and one player from both Canada and the U.S. Gold players pack Mexico vs. Costa Rica 77-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, no more than five players from the same league, at least three players from the same club, and one player from both Mexico and Costa Rica. Jumbo premium gold players pack Chile vs. Argentina 79-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum plus one rare card, no less than four players from the same nation, five different clubs, and two players from Chile and Argentina. Prime electrum players pack Brazil vs. Paraguay 81-rated squad with 85 chemistry minimum, at least two rare cards, a maximum of three players from the same club, at least four leagues, plus two players from both Brazil and Paraguay. Premium gold players pack

You’ll spend around 30,950 to 44,750 FUT coins in total for every segment if you build all of the SBCs from scratch. EA will also grant you a rare electrum players pack as a reward for completing all four SBCs.

Here are the cheapest solutions right now to complete July 28’s Throwback Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete July 28’s Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Canada vs. USA

GK: 64-rated Maksym Koval (Al Fateh)

64-rated Maksym Koval (Al Fateh) CB: 62-rated Aqeel Al Sahabi (Al Raed)

62-rated Aqeel Al Sahabi (Al Raed) CB: 62-rated Abdulbasit Hindi (Al Ahli)

62-rated Abdulbasit Hindi (Al Ahli) CB: 75-rated Christian Luyindama (Al Taawoun)

75-rated Christian Luyindama (Al Taawoun) CDM: 62-rated Turki Al Ammar (Al Sabab)

62-rated Turki Al Ammar (Al Sabab) CDM: 77-rated Ali Musrati (Braga)

77-rated Ali Musrati (Braga) LM: 77-rated Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor)

77-rated Max-Alain Gradel (Sivasspor) RM: 76-rated Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP)

76-rated Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP) CAM: 79-rated Ricardo Horta (Braga)

79-rated Ricardo Horta (Braga) ST: 75-rated Cyle Larin (Beşiktaş)

75-rated Cyle Larin (Beşiktaş) ST: 79-rated Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

GK: 75-rated Diego Mariño (Real Sporting)

75-rated Diego Mariño (Real Sporting) LB: 78-rated Carlos Neva (Granada)

78-rated Carlos Neva (Granada) CB: 75-rated Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid)

75-rated Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) CB: 75-rated Sergio Postigo (Levante UD)

75-rated Sergio Postigo (Levante UD) RB: 80-rated Serge Aurier (Villarreal)

80-rated Serge Aurier (Villarreal) CM: 77-rated Jonathan dos Santos (América)

77-rated Jonathan dos Santos (América) CM: 77-rated Gonzalo Melero (Levante UD)

77-rated Gonzalo Melero (Levante UD) CM: 76-rated Mickaël Malsa (Levante UD)

76-rated Mickaël Malsa (Levante UD) LW: 76-rated Sebastián Córdova (Tigres)

76-rated Sebastián Córdova (Tigres) RW: 76-rated Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara)

76-rated Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara) ST: 76-rated Henry Martín (América)

Chile vs. Argentina

GK: 80-rated Esteban Andrada (Rayados)

80-rated Esteban Andrada (Rayados) LB: 80-rated Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City)

80-rated Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) CB: 78-rated Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City)

78-rated Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City) CB: 76-rated Óscar Murillo (Pachuca)

76-rated Óscar Murillo (Pachuca) RB: 75-rated Fernando Navarro (Pachuca)

75-rated Fernando Navarro (Pachuca) LM: 77-rated Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria)

77-rated Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria) CM: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Brentford)

82-rated Christian Eriksen (Brentford) CM: 77-rated Matías Kranevitter (Rayados)

77-rated Matías Kranevitter (Rayados) RM: 76-rated Rubens Sambueza (Toluca)

76-rated Rubens Sambueza (Toluca) ST: 79-rated Kasper Dolberg (OGC Nice)

79-rated Kasper Dolberg (OGC Nice) ST: 79-rated Luis Miguel Rodríguez (Colón)

Brazil vs. Paraguay