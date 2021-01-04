How to complete Headliners Cunha’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Headliners 84-rated version of Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlim to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu on Friday, Jan 1.
The Headliners promotion will release upgraded players based on individual and team performances throughout the 2020-21 season with the possibility of additional upgrades for those who stand out.
This is Matheus Cunha’s second special card. EA generally increased all of his skills when compared to his 78-rated gold version, including his Passing (+8), Pace (+7), Physical (+7), Shooting (+6), and Dribbling (+6).
All of Headliners Cunha’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in just one week.
You’ll have until Jan. 8 to complete all of Headliners Matheus Cunha’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn Headliners Cunha.
- Raising the Heat: Score an outside of the box goal in a win in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
- Schorching Samba: Score and assist using Brazilian players in two separate wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
- Through Temperature: Assist a goal with a through ball using players with a minimum four-star weak foot in three separate wins in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
- Headline Hero: Win four matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.
- Scoring Streak: Score in 10 separate matches using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge.