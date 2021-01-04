How to complete Headliners Cunha’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You only have one week instead of two to complete every objective.

EA Sports added a Headliners 84-rated version of Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlim to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu on Friday, Jan 1.

The Headliners promotion will release upgraded players based on individual and team performances throughout the 2020-21 season with the possibility of additional upgrades for those who stand out.

A new #FUT21 #Headliners player is unlockable through in game objectives now pic.twitter.com/ElHLDTlwGk — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 1, 2021

This is Matheus Cunha’s second special card. EA generally increased all of his skills when compared to his 78-rated gold version, including his Passing (+8), Pace (+7), Physical (+7), Shooting (+6), and Dribbling (+6).

All of Headliners Cunha’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Headliners Challenge. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in just one week.

You’ll have until Jan. 8 to complete all of Headliners Matheus Cunha’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn Headliners Cunha.