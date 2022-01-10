How to complete Headliners Clauss SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA added an 86-rated Headliners version of Jonathan Clauss from Lens to FIFA 22 on Jan. 8. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This promo will release upgraded players based on individual and team performances throughout the 2021-2022 season. They’ll be dynamic items that get automatically upgraded each time the player earns a qualifying upgraded item.

This is Clauss’ second special card in this FIFA Ultimate Team cycle if you consider his 84-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) version. The devs have increased his Defending (+13), Passing (+11), Physical (+11), Dribbling (+10), Pace (+8), and Shooting (+8).

The best-suited chemistry style for this Headliners card is the anchor. This will further increase his Defending (+7), Physical (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+1), which will balance out all of his skills and maximize his Acceleration stat.

If you want to complete the Headliners Clauss SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: France and Ligue 1. The first requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one French player. The second asks for an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue 1.

You have until Jan. 15 to complete these squads. It will cost you 86,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, 93,500 on Xbox, and 93,950 FUT coins on PC if you build the squads from scratch. Aside from the player item, those who complete both squads will receive a small prime gold players pack and a rare mixed players pack.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Headliners Jonathan Clauss SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

France

GK: 83-rated Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

83-rated Bernd Leno (Arsenal) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) RB: 78-rated TOTW Andreas Weimann (Bristol City)

78-rated TOTW Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) CDM: 83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) LM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

83-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

Ligue 1