How to complete Headliners Benrahma SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You only have to complete two low-priced squads to get this card.

An 86-rated Headliners version of Saïd Benrahma from West Ham joined FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The Headliners promotion will release upgraded players based on individual and team performances throughout the 2021-2022 season. These will be dynamic items that get automatically upgraded each time the player earns a qualifying upgraded item.

Benrahma already has an 85-rated Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) version in this FIFA Ultimate Team cycle, which isn’t much different in terms of stats from this Headliners version. But when compared to his 77-rated gold version, EA has greatly upgraded his skills.

The devs have increased his Physical (+12), Passing (+11), Pace (+11), Shooting (+11), Dribbling (+10), and Defending (+9). He also has amazing four-star skill moves and weak foot.

If you want to complete the Headliners Benrahma SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: Premier League and Top Form. The first requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League. The second asks for an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. You have until Jan. 12 to complete these squads and it will cost you around 46,550 to 55,150 FUT coins if you build both squads from scratch across all available platforms.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Headliners Saïd Benrahma SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Premier League

GK: 83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea)

83-rated Édouard Mendy (Chelsea) LB: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

83-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) RB: 83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Álvaro Borja Morata (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: 82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

82-rated Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla) CDM: 83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

83-rated Sergio Canales (Real Betis) CAM: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) CAM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: Alexander Isak 82-rated (Real Sociedad)

Top Form