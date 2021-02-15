How to complete Future Stars Todibo SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 86-rated Future Stars version of Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice to FIFA 21 on Feb. 13. This item is obtainable through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Todibo’s first special item during the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This card is a part of the Future Stars promo, which was launched on Feb. 5.

Your vote determined it: 🇫🇷 ➡️ CB



A new #FutureStars Squad Building Challenge Player is now live in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/RLdo2tnl2w — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 13, 2021

EA generously upgraded Todibo’s stats, including Passing (+15), Dribbling (+15), Defending (+12), Physical (+10), and Pace (+7) when compared to his original 75-rated gold card. It’s a good card when looking at his four-star skills and stats, especially when you apply the shadow chemistry style.

This card costs around 205,500 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 199,350 on Xbox One, and 221,750 on PC. It has a surprisingly lower price than expected since Future Stars Bastoni and 86-rated Kimpembe have similar, or even worse, stats but a higher price at around 300,000 FUT coins on any platform.

You can also make a strong link using Future Stars Todibo with incredible players such as 97-rated Team of the Year (TOTY) Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain or 91-rated Future Stars Camavinga from Rennes.

If you want to complete Future Stars Todibo SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Ligue 1 and France. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from Ligue 1. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and one player from France.

You can complete this SBC until Feb. 19. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Future Stars Jean-Clair Todibo SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Ligue 1

GK: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) LB: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Lucas Hernández 82-rated (bayern Munich)

Lucas Hernández 82-rated (bayern Munich) RB: Mathieu Debuchy 82-rated (Saint-Étienne)

Mathieu Debuchy 82-rated (Saint-Étienne) CM: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) CM: Houssem Aouar 81-rated (Lyon)

Houssem Aouar 81-rated (Lyon) LW: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

France