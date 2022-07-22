How to complete FUTTIES Winner Rafinha SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

A 94-rated FUTTIES version of Rafinha Alcântara from Paris Saint-Germain was released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

With the FUTTIES promotion, EA is holding a weekly vote to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

The devs greatly upgraded Rafinha’s Physical (+20), Defending (+20), Pace (+19), Shooting (+17), Passing (+16), and Dribbling (+13). He has high skills and it’s a great card even at this late stage of the game.

You can boost Rafinha’s Physical (+7), Pace (+5), Defending (+5), and Dribbling (+1) by applying the anchor chemistry style if you use this card in your team. Doing so will leave all his skills ratings ranging from 92 to 98, which is extremely high, making it a powerful card.

If you are interested in getting this FUTTIES card, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Brazil and Ligue 1. The first squad needs to be 84-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or TOTW (Inform) card, and one Brazilian player. The second squad requires an 85-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Ligue 1.

These two squads are priced from around 150,800 to 162,300 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia if you build them from scratch. Any player who completes both squads will also receive a premium mixed players pack and a prime mixed players pack on top of the FUTTIES Rafinha card.

You have until July 29 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution at the time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Rafinha Alcântara SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Brazil

GK: 81-rated Juan Musso (Atalanta)

81-rated Juan Musso (Atalanta) LB: 82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

82-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 87-rated TOTGS Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

87-rated TOTGS Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) CB: 79-rated Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

79-rated Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) RB: 78-rated Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace)

78-rated Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 82-rated James Maddison (Leicester City)

82-rated James Maddison (Leicester City) CM: 82-rated Tomáš Souček (West ham)

82-rated Tomáš Souček (West ham) LW: 92-rated TOTW Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

92-rated TOTW Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) RW: 82-rated Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

82-rated Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) ST: 82-rated Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr)

Ligue 1