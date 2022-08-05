How to complete FUTTIES Winner Pléa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to turn in two squads to get this card.

A 95-rated FUTTIES version of Alassane Pléa from Borussia M’gladbach was released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

With the FUTTIES promotion, EA is holding a weekly vote to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

New FUTTIES Player SBC

🇫🇷 95 Alassane Pleahttps://t.co/bQOSR5PrGp pic.twitter.com/tyXJBmApUa — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) August 5, 2022

The devs mainly upgraded Pléa’s Pace (+24) while greatly increasing his Physical (+16), Dribbling (+16), Shooting (+15), Passing (+14), and Defending (+11). He has high skills and it’s a great card even at this late stage of the game.

If you use this card in your team, you can apply the engine chemistry style. It will further improve Pléa’s Passing (+5), Pace (+4), and Dribbling (+3) and maximize several stats, such as his Acceleration, Sprint Speed, Vision, Crossing, and Curve.

If you are interested in getting this Premium FUTTIES card, you’ll have to turn in two squads: French and Bundesliga. The first squad needs to be 84-rated with 70 chemistry minimum and one French player. The second squad requires an 86-rated team with 60 chemistry minimum and no less than one player from Bundesliga.

If you build these squads from scratch, together they will be priced around 159,700 FUT coins on PlayStation, 171,200 on Xbox, and 160,350 FUT coins on PC and Stadia. Any player who completes both squads will also receive a premium mixed players pack and a small rare mixed players pack on top of the Premium FUTTIES Pléa card.

You have until Aug. 12 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution at the time of writing to complete the FUTTIES Winner Alassane Pléa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete FUTTIES Winner Pléa SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

French

GK: 81-rated Alessio Cragno (Cagliari)

81-rated Alessio Cragno (Cagliari) LB: 83-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

83-rated Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) CB: 82-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

82-rated César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) RB: 91-rated UCL RTTF Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

91-rated UCL RTTF Kyle Walker (Manchester City) CM: 84-rated Nabil Fekir (Real Betis)

CM: 83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City)

83-rated Fernandinho Rosa (Manchester City) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) LW: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) RW: 77-rated Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

77-rated Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) ST: 83-rated Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Bundesliga