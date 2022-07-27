How to complete FUTTIES Winner Diallo’s Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA added a 74-rated Premier FUTTIES version of Amad Diallo from Manchester United in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today that you can get by completing a set of Silver Stars objectives.

With the FUTTIES promotion, EA is holding a weekly vote to bring a Premium FUTTIES versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

The concept of Silver Stars just consists of releasing boosted versions of silver cards in Ultimate Team every Wednesday. It is used only for the method of getting this special Diallo card.

Compared to Diallo’s original 73-rated silver card, The devs increased his Physical (+29), Passing (+23), Shooting (+22), Defending (+25), Dribbling (+14), and Pace (+13), while also upgrading his skill moves to four stars.

All the Silver Stars cards released in FIFA 22 so far request the same three objectives in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge, and with FUTTIES Winner Diallo is no different.

This set of Silver Stars objectives will be available until Aug. 3 when a new Silver Star set will be added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Here are all of the objectives you need to complete to earn FUTTIES Winner Amad Diallo: