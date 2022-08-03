You'll have to build just one squad to get this special card.

Players can get a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Jonathan David from Lille in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting on July 30. It is available as a reward by completing a FUTTIES January Favourite squad-building challenge (SBC).

FUTTIES Favorite-themed SBCs celebrate the popular cards of specific months and offer an upgraded version of that card. EA chose to celebrate David’s 87-rated Team of the Year (TOTY) Honourable version released back in January.

You’ll notice that David had his Physical (+21), Shooting (+19), Passing (+18), Dribbling (+15), Defending (+15), and Pace (+12) received a great upgrade when comparing to his 78-rated original gold card.

You can further improve David’s Shooting (+4), Passing (+3), and Dribbling (+3) by applying the maestro chemistry style. Doing so will maximize his Shot Power, Long Shots, Short Passing, and Dribbling stats.

If you wish to get this FUTTIES card of David, you’ll have to turn in an 85-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue 1. This SBC is priced from around 75,450 to 84,050 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

You’ll have until Aug. 6 to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the FUTTIES Jonathan David SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete FUTTIES January Favourite David SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team