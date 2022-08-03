How to complete FUTTIES February Favourite Lacroix SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There are two squads to turn in and get this card.

Players can get a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Maxence Lacroix from VfL Wolfsburg in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting on Aug. 8. It is available as a reward by completing a FUTTIES February Favourite squad-building challenge (SBC).

FUTTIES Favorite-themed SBCs celebrate the popular cards of specific months and offer an upgraded version of that card. EA chose to celebrate Lacroix’s 90-rated Future Stars version released back in February.

You’ll notice that Lacroix had his Passing (+21), Physical (+16), Shooting (+16), Dribbling (+16), Defending (+14), and Pace (+8) received a milder upgrade when compared to his 79-rated gold card. Even though this card has considerably high skills, he only has two-stars skills moves and weak foot, which is pretty low.

You can further improve Lacroix’s Defending (+4), Pace (+2), and Physical (+2) by applying the anchor chemistry style. Doing so will maximize his Jumping, Strength, Interceptions, Defensive Awareness, and Standing Tackle.

If you are interested in getting this FUTTIES card, you’ll have to turn in two squads: France and Bundesliga; The first segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry style and at least one French player. The second one must be an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry and one player from Bundesliga.

It will cost players from around 135,550 to 141,550 FUT coins across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia. Those who complete both squads will also receive a small rare mixed players pack and a premium electrum players pack.

This SBC will expire on Aug. 11. Here’s the cheapest solution right now to complete the FUTTIES Maxence Lacroix SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

France

GK: 82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

82-rated Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa) LB: 82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan)

82-rated Ante Rebić (Milan) CB: 83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan)

83-rated Simon Kjær (Milan) CB: 86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio)

86-rated Giorgio Chiellini (Piemonte Calcio) RB: 80-rated Dimitri Payet (Olympique de Marseilles)

80-rated Dimitri Payet (Olympique de Marseilles) CM: 82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon)

82-rated Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) CM: 82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Piemonte Calcio)

82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 81-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain)

81-rated Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain) LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) RW: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) ST: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bundesliga