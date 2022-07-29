How to complete FUTTIES Favourite Cornet’s objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA added a 93-rated FUTTIES version of Maxwel Cornet from Burnley today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card will be given as a reward to those who complete a set of themed objectives.

FUTTIES Favourite-themed objectives celebrate the popular cards of specific months and offer an upgraded version of that card. In Cornet’s case, EA didn’t specify but is probably celebrating his 84-rated Rulebreaker version released back in Novemebr.

All of Cornet’s skills are high-rated after receiving the upgrade. He had his Defending (+23), Passing (+20), Dribbling (+18), Physical (+16), Shooting (+10), and Pace (+10) greatly increased when compared to his 75-rated original gold version.

All objectives must be completed in either the Squad Battles mode or Rivals, depending on which you prefer. You’ll have to win a couple of matches for one of the tasks, but it shouldn’t be too hard to complete everything.

You’ll have until Aug. 5 to fulfill every task and receive FUTTIES Cornet. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUTTIES Maxwel Cornet in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: