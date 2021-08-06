How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Shaarawy SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete four squads to get this great card.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Stephan El Shaarawy from Roma to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Shaarawy’s second special card in this FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. This FUTTIES Favorite SBC grants players an upgraded version themed around a specific month. In this case, it celebrates the Flashback version he got in February.

EA generally upgraded all of Shaarawy’s skills, including Physical (+18), Dribbling (+17), Passing (+17), and Shooting (+14), though his Defending (+10) and Pace (+9) saw a smaller increase when you compare this new card to his 79-rated gold version.

He has high stats, with all skills being 82 and above except for his 56-rated Defending. He also has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. If you apply the hawk chemistry style, you’ll increase his Shooting (+6), Physical (+5), and Pace (+4), which will maximize his Pace skill tree stats.

This SBC costs around 89,400 FUT coins on PlayStation, 91,700 on Xbox, and 77,300 on PC. This card seems to have a fair price considering his stats and the strong links he can make with amazing and perfect links with legendary Italian players.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in four squads: Gold squad, Rare Gold squad, Roma FC, and Serie A TIM. You’ll have until Aug. 13 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Shaarawy.

FUTTIES Shaarawy has four squads and only six days to complete everything. Here are all the conditions you need to meet to complete all of the FUTTIES Shaarawy SBC squads:

Squad Conditions Gold Squad At least 11 gold players and 30 chemistry minimum. Rare Gold Squad At least 11 rare players with a minimum of gold level and 30 chemistry minimum. Roma FC 79-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Roma. Serie A TIM 80-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES February SBC right now and get FUTTIES Shaarawy, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Gold squad

GK: Sam Johnstone 75-rated (West Brom)

Sam Johnstone 75-rated (West Brom) CB: Dan Burn 75-rated (Brighton)

Dan Burn 75-rated (Brighton) CB: Calum Chambers 75-rated (Arsenal)

Calum Chambers 75-rated (Arsenal) CB: Adam Webster 75-rated (Brighton)

Adam Webster 75-rated (Brighton) LM: Ryan Sessegnon 75-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Ryan Sessegnon 75-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: Kalvin Phillips 76-rated (Leeds United)

Kalvin Phillips 76-rated (Leeds United) CM: Isaac Hayden 77-rated (Newcastle United)

Isaac Hayden 77-rated (Newcastle United) RM: Matt Ritchie 77-rated (Newcastle United)

Matt Ritchie 77-rated (Newcastle United) LF: Dwight McNeil 78-rated (Burnley)

Dwight McNeil 78-rated (Burnley) RF: Jeff Hendrick 75-rated (Newcastle United)

Jeff Hendrick 75-rated (Newcastle United) ST: Patrik Schick 78-rated (Nayer Leverkusen)

Rare Gold squad

GK: José Fuenzalida 77-rated (Universidad Católica)

José Fuenzalida 77-rated (Universidad Católica) LB: Jorman Campuzano 75-rated (Boca Juniors)

Jorman Campuzano 75-rated (Boca Juniors) CB: Derlis González 76-rated (Olimpia)

Derlis González 76-rated (Olimpia) CB: Leonardo Sigali 76-rated (Racing Club)

Leonardo Sigali 76-rated (Racing Club) RB: Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors)

Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors) CDM: Gonzalo Bergessio 75-rated (Nacional)

Gonzalo Bergessio 75-rated (Nacional) CDM: Matías Rojas 78-rated (Racing Club)

Matías Rojas 78-rated (Racing Club) CAM: Ciro Rius 75-rated (Defensa)

Ciro Rius 75-rated (Defensa) CAM: Sebastián Villa 75-rated (Boca Juniors)

Sebastián Villa 75-rated (Boca Juniors) ST: Eduardo Salvio 81-rated (Boca Juniors)

Eduardo Salvio 81-rated (Boca Juniors) ST: Juan Rodríguez 75-rated (Defensa)

Roma FC

GK: José Sá 78-rated (Olympiacos CFP)

José Sá 78-rated (Olympiacos CFP) CB : Ferro Ferreira 77-rated (Valencia)

: Ferro Ferreira 77-rated (Valencia) CB : João Palhinha 78-rated (Sporting CP)

: João Palhinha 78-rated (Sporting CP) CB : Luís Neto 75-rated (Sporting CP)

: Luís Neto 75-rated (Sporting CP) LM : Fábio Martins 77-rated (Braga)

: Fábio Martins 77-rated (Braga) CM : Sérgio Oliveira 79-rated (Porto)

: Sérgio Oliveira 79-rated (Porto) CM: Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica)

Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica) RM : Taras Stepanenko 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

: Taras Stepanenko 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) LF : Ricardo Horta 79-rated (Braga)

: Ricardo Horta 79-rated (Braga) RF: Júnior Moraes 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Júnior Moraes 79-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Serie A TIM