How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Fábregas SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll only have to complete two squads to get this card, unlike his dynamic duo.

EA Sports added a 95-rated FUTTIES version of Cesc Fàbregas from Monaco to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This 93-rated midfielder was added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team as part of the FUTTIES promo that arrived in the game last Friday, July 16, alongside Gelson Martins, one of his teammates on Monaco who also received a FUTTIES card. EA is calling them a dynamic duo because you’ll have a perfect link if you use both of them in your starting lineup.

EA massively upgraded Fàbregas’ pace (+50) skills, including Physical (+50) and Physical (+32), while still greatly upgrading the rest of his skills, including Defending (+27), Shooting (+25), Dribbling (+18), and Passing (+16). That’s a huge overall boost when you compare this new card to his 75-rated gold version.

He has high stats with all skills being 86 and above, including 96-rated Pace and 93-rated Dribbling. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the anchor chemistry style, you’ll increase his Defending (+7), Physical (+6), and Pace (+5), which will maximize his Acceleration and Strength.

This SBC costs around 109,950 FUT coins on PlayStation, 129,450 on Xbox, and 146,750 on PC. This card has a fair price considering you can make a strong link with FUTTIES Martins and other legendary Spanish players.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Ligue 1 and Spain. You’ll have until Aug. 19 to complete these squads and get this FUTTIES version of Fàbregas.

The first one requires an 82-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue 1. The second one asks for an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS card, and at least one player from Spain.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Cesc Fàbregas, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Ligue 1

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) CB: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) CB: Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada)

Germán Barahona 77-rated (Granada) CB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Daniel García Carrillo 79-rated (Athletic Club)

Daniel García Carrillo 79-rated (Athletic Club) CDM: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RM: Paul Bernardoni 78-rated (Angers SCO)

Paul Bernardoni 78-rated (Angers SCO) CAM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal) ST: Youssef En-Nesyri 78-rated (Sevilla)

Youssef En-Nesyri 78-rated (Sevilla) ST: Jorge Molina 78-rated (Granada)

Spain