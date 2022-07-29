How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Abraham and Veretout’s set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get a 94-rated Premium FUTTIES version of Tammy Abraham and Jordan Veretout from Roma in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting today. It’s available as a reward for completing a set of FUTTIES Dynamic Duo objectives.

EA is holding a weekly vote as part of the FUTTIES promotion to bring upgraded versions of the winning players. Premium FUTTIES cards can make green links with any player in the same league, making them better than the normal FUTTIES version.

Abraham had his Passing (+27), Pace (+26), Dribbling (+22), Physical (+22), Shooting (+16), and Defending (+9) massively increased compared to his 78-rated original gold version. The upgrade left his skills ratings ranging from 87 to 96, except for his 40-rated Defending.

For Veretout, the devs increased his Pace (+14), Passing (+14), Dribbling (+14), Defending (+14), Physical (+13), and Shooting (+13) in contrast to his 81-rated gold version. He has more balanced but a little lower skills, with all of them ranging from 88 to 94.

This Premium FUTTIES version is Veretout’s only special card in this FIFA cycle, but Abraham has three other versions: an 82-rated TOTW, 84-rated Confrence, and 88-rated FUT Birthday one.

You’ll receive Premium FUTTIES Veretout by completing the Goal Getter objective. You’ll need this card to fulfill Abraham’s last two objectives. But you can get both players by completing the tasks once.

You’ll have to fulfil all tasks in the Live FUT Friendly: Serie A Challenge mode until Aug. 5, when the set expires. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn the Premium FUTTIES version of Tammy Abraham and Jordan Veretout in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: